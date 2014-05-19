Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- In the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Cleveland Indians can’t get anything right.

The Indians were swept at home by the Oakland A’s in a three-game series that concluded with a 13-3 blowout Sunday. It was a game in which the Indians were bad in all three facets of the game.

Starting pitcher Justin Masterson gave up seven runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. The Indians’ offense was ineffective, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and leaving 12 runners on base. And the defense was again leaky. Cleveland made two more errors, raising its major-league-high total to 45 errors for the season.

“What we’re doing now is not good enough, and that’s on me,” manager Terry Francona said. “I’ve got to get these guys better prepared.”

After an electrifying finish to the 2013 season in which they went 21-6 in September and won each of their last 10 regular-season games, earning home-field advantage in the American League wild-card game, the Indians came into this season with soaring expectations. However, they are currently one of the most disappointing teams in the majors.

They have lost six of their past eight games, and with a 19-25 record, they are in last place in the AL Central, 13 games behind in the loss column to the division-leading Detroit Tigers.

Unfortunately for the Indians, with the team playing as poorly as it has all year, their next three games are against the Tigers, and two of those games will be started by Detroit’s aces, right-handers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-25

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 2-2, 2.70 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 4-3, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Carlos Santana was moved from the cleanup spot in the order to the No. 7 position. He went 0-for-4 Sunday, dropping his average to .152, which ranks last among all American League regulars. “It’s just not clicking for him yet,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s too good of a hitter for that not to change, but it’s less glaring when he’s lower in the order.”

--1B Nick Swisher, who hit in the No. 2 spot in the batting order all season, was moved to the No. 6 spot Sunday. He went 0-for-5, dropping his average to .196. Swisher has twice as many errors (six) as home runs (three).

--LF Michael Brantley’s career high for home runs is 10, achieved last year. He already has eight this year, including one in the fifth inning Sunday. Brantley extended his hitting streak at Progressive Field to 15 games. The record for longest hitting streak at the stadium by an Indians hitter is 18 games, done by Kenny Lofton in 1996 and by Roberto Alomar in 2000.

--RHP Justin Masterson had his worst start of the season Sunday, giving up seven runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings during a 13-3 loss to Oakland. Last year, Masterson went 14-10 with a 3.45 ERA and was selected to the American League All-Star team. This year, he is 2-3 with a 5.06 ERA in 10 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My next one will be good. Don’t worry. This was an anomaly.” -- RHP Justin Masterson, who allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings Sunday during the Indians’ 13-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--DH Jason Giambi (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He was cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat, May 9. He recently began hitting off a tee, Cleveland manager Terry Francona said in a May 13 update.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP T.J. House

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jesus Aguilar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn