Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- He didn’t get the win Monday night, but right-hander Corey Kluber continues to be the Indians’ most consistent pitcher, by a wide margin. In the Indians’ 5-4 win over Detroit in 10 innings Monday night, Kluber pitched seven innings, giving up three runs, with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Through the first six innings, Kluber held the Tigers to one run on four hits. “Kluber pitched really well,” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. “That’s the first time I’ve seen him. He has really good stuff.”

Kluber came within two outs of getting the win, but pinch hitter J.D. Martinez hit a game-tying home run for the Tigers with one out in the ninth inning. Nevertheless, Kluber is still 4-3 with a 3.43 ERA. In an Indians starting rotation that has already had a 40-percent turnover in personnel, and some very up and down performances, he has been the one constant.

In the month of May, Kluber is 2-0 with a 2.51 ERA. Last year, he was arguably the Indians’ most consistent starting pitcher, although he was frequently overshadowed by All-Star right-hander Justin Masterson. Kluber last year was 11-5 with a 3.85 ERA.

This year, he has been the one constant in manager Terry Francona’s starting rotation. “He’s an easy guy to pull for,” said Francona. “He has some really good weapons, and as he learns more about the league and about himself, he’s going to get better and better.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 5-2, 3.15 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 0-1, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Jason Giambi is expected to be activated off the disabled list Tuesday. Giambi has been on the DL since May 5 with a strained right calf. He has appeared in just four games this year and is 0-for-10.

--RHP Trevor Bauer will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus Tuesday and join the Indians’ starting rotation. He will start Tuesday night vs. Detroit. Bauer, who was 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA in seven starts at Columbus, takes the spot in the rotation of RHP Danny Salazar, who was optioned to Columbus last week.

--OF Michael Brantley had a double and a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday. Brantley has hit in 16 consecutive games at Progressive Field. The longest home hitting streak at Progressive Field by an Indians player is 18 games by Kenny Lofton in 1996 and Roberto Alomar in 2000. The longest hitting streak at Progressive Field by a visiting player is 22 games by Texas SS Elvis Andrus.

--1B Jesus Aguilar’s infield single in the fifth inning Monday was his first major league hit. Aguilar also picked up his first two major league RBIs on that single and a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played a pretty good game, and we have to to beat them because they are really good. You make a mistake and they make you pay for it.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after Monday’s 10-inning victory over the Tigers.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He was cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat, May 9. He recently began hitting off a tee, Cleveland manager Terry Francona said in a May 13 update. He’s hitting in a cage, doing fielding drills and sprinting as of May 19.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--DH Jason Giambi (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP T.J. House

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jesus Aguilar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

=