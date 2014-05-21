Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- This wasn’t the way the Indians would have drawn it up while making a change in their starting rotation. But that’s the way the schedule maker arranged it, so they had no choice.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Indians recalled right-hander Trevor Bauer from Triple-A Columbus. Bauer was inserted into the starting rotation, replacing righty Danny Salazar, who was optioned to Columbus last week.

Unfortunately for Bauer, his first start as he entered the rotation was against the powerful Detroit Tigers, who lead the American League in hitting. Bauer, however, had a solid outing, pitching six innings and allowing two runs in picking up the win.

“He did a lot of things good,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “He competed. He aggressively attacked the zone and he used all his pitches. That’s not the easiest assignment, coming up from Triple-A and having to face that team.”

Bauer said he tried not to think about who the opponent was. “I tried to take the same approach I would for any game,” Bauer said. “Follow the scouting report and execute my pitches. Obviously they’ve got some guys who swing the bat really well, but I just tried to make my pitches.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-25

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 6-1, 1.83 ERA) at Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-4, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Jason Giambi was activated off the disabled list prior to Tuesday’s game. Giambi had been on the DL since May 5 with a strained right calf.

--RHP Trevor Bauer was recalled from Triple-A Columbus Tuesday, and he pitched six innings and was the winning pitcher in a 6-2 victory over Detroit. “That’s not the easiest assignment, coming up from Triple-A and having to face that team,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

--INF Justin Sellers was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday’s game. In 141 at-bats at Columbus, Sellers was hitting .227 with no home runs and 15 RBIs.

--INF Jose Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday’s game. Ramirez was recalled from Columbus on May 2. In 25 at-bats with the Indians, Ramirez hit .080 with no homers and one RBI.

--1B Jesus Aguilar was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday’s game. After being recalled on May 15, Aguilar appeared in four games with the Indians and was 1-for-7 with two RBIs.

--LHP T.J. House was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday’s game. House was recalled from Columbus on May 17 and in one appearance pitched one scoreless inning.

--OF Michael Brantley’s first-inning single Tuesday extended his hitting streak at Progressive Field to 17 games, one shy of the Indians record. The club record for longest hitting streak at Progressive Field is 18, shared by Kenny Lofton (1996) and Roberto Alomar (2000).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a lot of things good. He competed. He aggressively attacked the zone and he used all his pitches. That’s not the easiest assignment, coming up from Triple-A and having to face that team.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, of RHP Trevor Bauer, who defeated the Tigers Tuesday after he was recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Jason Giambi (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He was activated May 20.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He was cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat, May 9. He recently began hitting off a tee, Cleveland manager Terry Francona said in a May 13 update. He’s hitting in a cage, doing fielding drills and sprinting as of May 19.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Mike Aviles

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Jason Giambi

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn