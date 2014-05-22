Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- By the end of the game, the Cleveland Indians’ pitching was in disarray, but they were able to emerge with an 11-10 win over the Detroit Tigers in 13 innings Wednesday, which was all manager Terry Francona cared about. The Indians used nine pitchers in the game, one shy of the club record.

A big reason Francona had to use so many pitchers is that his starter -- right-hander Zach McAllister -- only pitched two innings. McAllister gave up five runs on five hits and threw 59 pitches in those two innings. That led to a parade of relievers the rest of the game.

“Normally when your starter leaves early you are just worrying about trying to finish the game and keeping your pen in order,” Francona said. “But when you have the lead, it’s much tougher.”

Francona chose not to use right-hander Cody Allen, who had a heavy workload in recent games. But all other relievers were used, including one pitcher who is not a reliever.

Right-hander Josh Tomlin was pressed into service as a reliever, even though he was Cleveland’s scheduled starter for Thursday’s game in Baltimore. Instead, Tomlin had to pitch the last three innings of Wednesday’s game. He was rewarded for his trouble by picking up the win, boosting his record to 3-1.

“Josh was going to pitch until we either won or lost. We had nobody else,” said Francona.

“I just tried to go as long as I could so we wouldn’t have to use a position player,” Tomlin said. “But I was fine. My start was tomorrow, so I was ready.”

Because Tomlin had to be used Wednesday, the Indians followed the game listing their Thursday starter in Baltimore as undecided. The team is expected to make some roster moves Thursday to add a starter and perhaps a reliever or two.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-25

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (TBD) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 5-2, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Brantley had four hits Wednesday, raising his batting average to .302. Brantley hit in 18 consecutive home games, tying him with Kenny Lofton (1996) and Roberto Alomar (2000) for the longest hitting streak at Progressive Field in the 20-year history of the ballpark. “He continues to be so good in so many areas,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He’s turning into one of the premier players in the league.”

--RHP Zach McAllister continues to struggle. In his start Wednesday vs. the Tigers he gave up five runs on five hits in two innings. In his last six starts McAllister is 0-4 with a 9.51 ERA. “If my stuff wasn’t there it would be more frustrating,” he said. “But my stuff is there. It’s a matter of executing better.”

--RHP Josh Tomlin, who was the Indians’ scheduled starter Thursday in Baltimore, will miss that start because he pitched the last three innings of the Indians’ 11-10 win over the Tigers in 13 innings Wednesday. “I don’t know if I’ve ever done that before, but I was fine. My start was tomorrow, so I was ready,” Tomlin said.

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall doubled and homered off Detroit RHP Max Scherzer Wednesday. The home run was Chisenhall’s first of the year, but he has otherwise been the Indians’ leading hitter for most of the season. He was 6-for-14 (.429) on the homestand and is hitting .367 overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a lot of fun. I just wish it didn’t take five-and-a-half hours.” -- Indians RF David Murphy, after an 11-10 win over Detroit on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He was cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat, May 9. He recently began hitting off a tee, Cleveland manager Terry Francona said in a May 13 update. He’s hitting in a cage, doing fielding drills and sprinting as of May 19.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Mike Aviles

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

DH Jason Giambi

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn