Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Cleveland Indians hope they will solve some of the uncertainty over their pitching depth during the four-game weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles.

After a wild series in Detroit, where the Indians won the finale 11-10 in 13 innings Wednesday to complete an improbable three-game sweep, manager Terry Francona is scrambling to find available arms. Francona had to use nine pitchers Wednesday, one short of the club record. Cleveland used another seven pitchers Thursday in an 8-7, 13-inning win over the Orioles.

Josh Tomlin, who was supposed to start the series opener in Baltimore, was needed Wednesday when Francona ran out of available pitchers. Tomlin eventually picked up the win. Justin Masterson was moved up a day to start the series opener against the Orioles. Masterson started strong but then faded, allowing five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Left-hander T.J. House was recalled from Triple-A Columbus, and he is expected to start Friday against the Orioles. Right-hander Corey Kluber is the expected starter for Saturday, and righty Trevor Bauer is scheduled to close out the series Sunday.

Francona said of using nine pitchers, “That can have an effect on a bullpen for a couple of days. We need to keep that in mind as we move ahead, which we will. We do our best to win games, but we’re not going to hurt someone to do it.”

Compounding the pitching problems, the Indians had to place starter Zach McAllister on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a lower back strain.

As a result, the Indians made several moves to aid the beleaguered staff. In addition to House’s arrival, right-hander Mark Lowe had his contact purchased by the Indians from Columbus. Lowe has major league experience with the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

Despite the challenges, Cleveland is finding a way to win.

“We’re becoming the team we want to be,” Francona said. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to win every night. We make mistakes, but there’s not a better feeling as a staff -- managers, coaches -- when you love your team. That’s the best feeling.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-25

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Indians (LHP T.J. House 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2-4, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zach McAllister was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a lower back strain. The injury might have played a role in his struggles so far this season. He is 3-4 with 5.89 ERA in 10 starts. McAllister lasted just two innings in his most recent outing against the Tigers, allowing four runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Manager Terry Francona did not know how long McAllister has dealt with the injury or how much it impacted his performance. “Guys like to pitch and they don’t say stuff,” Francona said. “I think he’s gonna be OK, but I don’t think this has been helping. We put him on the DL to let him simmer down, and then we’ll get him going again.”

--LHP T.J. House was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Columbus, and he is expected to start Friday against the Orioles. House made his major league debut with the Indians on May 17, throwing a perfect inning against Oakland. He was 1-2 with a 2.40 ERA in seven starts with Columbus.

--RHP Mark Lowe had his contact purchased by the Indians from Triple-A Columbus. Lowe caught Cleveland manager Terry Francona’s eye when the right-hander was in spring training with Tampa Bay this year. “He’s got major league experience,” Francona said. “He had some injury issues. Got himself healthy and had a great camp.” Lowe was 1-1 with eight saves for Columbus with a 3.86 ERA in 16 relief appearances.

--LHP Kyle Crockett was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. He appeared in 4 1/3 innings for Cleveland this season and had a 2.08 ERA with one strikeout and three walks. “This was not something we wanted to do. He did not earn a demotion,” manager Terry Francona said. “Knowing there’s going to be roster moves and everything, I don’t doubt he will be back here.”

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. He has been sidelined since May 15 after getting injured against the Blue Jays while chasing down a ball in the outfield.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re a team of grinders. We’re not always going to be pretty, but we’re going to make it happen in the end. I think that’s the best come-away from this win and what we’ve been doing lately.” -- RHP Justin Masterson, after the Indians’ second consecutive 13-inning win, an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. The timetable for his return was unclear.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He was cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat, May 9. He was hitting in a cage, doing fielding drills and sprinting as of May 19.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Mike Aviles

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

DH Jason Giambi

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn