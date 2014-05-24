Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Cleveland Indians rookie pitcher T.J. House was roughed up by the Baltimore Orioles in his first major league start, but he’ll likely get at least one more turn in the rotation.

Manager Terry Francona liked the 24-year-old’s poise and ability to throw strikes in Friday’s 8-4 loss to the Orioles. And, with right-hander Zach McAllister going on the disabled list Thursday, he doesn’t have a lot of other options.

“Things happen along the way, but that’s the intention, yes,” Francona said when asked if House would make another start.

The left-hander took the loss Friday, giving up five runs on 11 hits in six innings. He struck out one and walked two.

“He gave up a lot of hits, paid for some of his mistakes,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “But saying all that, he kept his poise. The outs he got, with the groundball -- the double-play type -- that’s what’ll make him really effective. As you learn hitters and learn the league, he has enough there to learn the league and be successful.”

House was hurt by homers off the bats of Nelson Cruz and Chris Davis, as well as a two-run double by Davis. He threw 81 pitches, 55 for strikes.

“I thought I pitched pretty well. Left a few balls in the zone. Guys got a hold of it. I can’t really complain too much about that. They get paid to do that. So they ended up harping on my mistakes,” House said.

“Besides that, I felt like I had command of my pitches. I was in the strike zone, kind of pounding it, the ball just fell where it did.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber 4-3, 3.43 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jiminez, 2-5, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP T.J. House made his first major league start and took the loss, allowing five runs on 11 hits over six innings. He'll likely get at least one more turn in the rotation.

--2B Jason Kipnis, on the disabled list since April 30 with a strained right oblique, was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday night at Triple-A Columbus.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera was not in the lineup Friday night against the Orioles. Cabrera, who was hit on the left knee by a pitch Wednesday, and manager Terry Francona said his right foot has also been bothering him due to a foul ball. Cabrera had an MRI on Friday. “He went this morning. He’s OK. He’s very sore, but he’s OK,” Francona said.

--1B Nick Swisher wasn’t in Friday’s lineup because of right knee soreness. Manager Terry Francona said the inside of Swisher’s knee has been “pretty tender and it’s just getting a little bit worse.” Francona said he didn’t think Swisher was a disabled list candidate.

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall continues to hit well, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and raising his average to .381. “It’s amazing what you see when guys get confident. They start to understand what they’re doing,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He started off the year with a high batting average, hitting a lot of singles and doubles. Now he’s starting to drive the ball, and he’s turning on pitches, and he’s becoming more dangerous.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: "He gave up a lot of hits, paid for some of his mistakes. But saying all that, the outs he got, with the ground ball -- the double-play type -- that's what'll make him really effective." -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on rookie LHP T.J. House after an 8-4 loss to Baltimore on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left knee) was not in the lineup May 23.

--1B Nick Swisher wasn’t in the lineup May 23 because of right knee soreness. Manager Terry Francona said the inside of Swisher’s knee has been “pretty tender and it’s just getting a little bit worse.” Francona said he didn’t think Swisher was a disabled list candidate.

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. The timetable for his return was unclear.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He was cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat, May 9. He was hitting in a cage, doing fielding drills and sprinting as of May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus May 23.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Mike Aviles

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

DH Jason Giambi

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn