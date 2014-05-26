Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona said left fielder Michael Brantley is establishing himself as one the top outfielders in the American League

Brantley has been able to shut down opposing teams because of his defense. He leads Major League Baseball with six assists.

He has also been one of the Indians most productive players on offense and is batting .302 with nine home runs and 38 RBIs. Brantley also extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the Indians’ 4-2 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. He is batting .378 (17-for-45) with two home runs and eight RBIs over that span.

Despite the setback against the Orioles, Cleveland managed to split the four-game series and has won five of its past seven games.

“It’s almost like a weapon and he’s taking teams out of rallies because of his consistent play,” Francona said. “Because he’s throwing people out, it allows me to brag about him a little bit so people will start noticing how good he is.”

Franona has been surprised by Brantley’s performance this season. He did not make an error in all of his 151 games last season. He also led the team with a .284 average.

That success has carried over this season. He also had another 11-game hitting streak from April 29 to May 11.

“Toward end of the year, when people start talking about Gold Gloves and stuff, his name needs to be mentioned because he’s that good,” Francona said. “He’s just not consistent; he’s good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 3-1, 2.91 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 2-4, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Nick Swisher returned to the lineup Sunday after missing the past two games with right knee tenderness. He went 0-for-2 with an RBI. Swisher is batting .209 with three homers and 19 RBIs on the season in 48 games.

--C Carlos Santana batted second Sunday for the Indians, but manager Terry Francona said that is not a long-term move as Jason Kipnis, who is on the disabled list, is close to returning to the team and will take over that role. Because of the number of lefties in their lineup, Francona thought Santana would benefit from being higher in the lineup. “Carlos saw so many pitches yesterday, I thought getting him in-between some of those lefties would be good,” Francona said. “It’s not ideal having him hit second. That’s not where he’s gonna hit for his career. But for today, I thought he could help us.” Santana went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run in the series finale with the Orioles.

--2B Jason Kipnis, who is the on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right oblique, played his second rehab assignment Saturday night for the Indians’ Triple-A affiliate Columbus and a two-run homer. He has not played for Cleveland since April 29. Kipnis also was flawless defensively. ”We thought about bringing him back for (Monday),“ Francona said. ”Our medical people tried to talk some sense into me and they did. He’s going to play tomorrow and join the team later in the week. Kipnis was an All-Star last season in second full year as a starter.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera missed his third consecutive game against the Orioles because of contusions on his left knee and right foot, but he inched closer to returning to the lineup for the next series opener against the White Sox. Cabrera is batting .259 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 47 games. “(Cab) is going to come out to run and we’ll get him up to full speed,” Francona said prior to Sunday’s game in Baltimore. “I think we’ll be okay. We’ll wait and see how he reacts to it. He’ll most likely play tomorrow.”

--CF Michael Bourn extended his hitting streak to nine games with a first-inning single. He is batting .400 (16-for-40) with a homer and two RBIs over that span.

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall was dominant against the Orioles this series, He went 7-15 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs with four runs scored over the four-game series in Baltimore. Chisenhall is batting .381 on the season. Indians manager Terry Francona likes Chisenhall batting fourth of the lineup because he’s been able to stay consistent at that spot. “He’s been our hottest hitter,” Francona said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought right from the get-go he was having a tough time commanding his fastball.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, on RHP Trevor Bauer after a 4-2 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left knee) was not in the lineup May 23-25.

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. The timetable for his return was unclear.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He was cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat, May 9. He was hitting in a cage, doing fielding drills and sprinting as of May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus May 23 and played in his second rehab game May 24. He could return to the club as early as May 27.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Mike Aviles

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

DH Jason Giambi

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn