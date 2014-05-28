Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The personnel door revolved swiftly on Tuesday with five changes on the Cleveland Indians roster.

And yet another roster move is expected on Wednesday.

The Indians placed catcher/infielder Carlos Santana on the 7-day disabled list with concussion-like symptoms while infielder Nick Swisher was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left knee hyperextension.

”Carlos takes a lot of foul tips and he took a pretty good one the other day,“ Indians manager Terry Francona said. ”When he showed up yesterday his back was sore -- which we knew -- but when he started to run and get loose he got a headache. That’s when you’ve got to start being cautious.

“When he showed up today there were too many symptoms that were concussion-related.”

Swisher’s right knee had been bothering him in the last week.

“(We) sat him a couple of days and he bounced back well,” Francona said. “Yesterday when he was running down to first his left knee (got) hyperextended and it got real stiff. ... We’re getting him looked at (on Wednesday) and then we’ll know how to treat him.”

Cleveland also recalled infielder Jesus Aguilar and selected the contract of catcher George Kottaras from Triple-A Columbus. The Indians also designated right-hander Blake Wood for reassignment.

Second-baseman Jason Kipnis is scheduled to come off the 15-day disabled list and start on Wednesday against the White Sox. He was sidelined with a strained right oblique muscle and had made two rehab starts at Triple-A Columbus.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-29

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (LHP T.J. House, 0-1, 6.43 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-4, 6.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson was working on his usual four days rest after falling in his last start last Thursday at Baltimore. His previous start came on just three days rest. He didn’t work long on Tuesday in a rain-shortened three inning outing. Masterson allowed one run on four hits while striking out three and walking two. “Masty had thrown a lot of pitches but he managed to get out of there with just the one -- and that was actually a really good pitch,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

--C/INF Carlos Santana was placed on the 7-day disabled list on Tuesday with concussion-like symptoms, retroactive to May 26. He began experiencing concussion-like symptoms after being struck in the head by a foul tip in his last start at catcher last Sunday at Baltimore. He did not play on Monday against the White Sox. “When he showed up today there were too many symptoms that were concussion-related,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

--INF Nick Swisher was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday with left knee hyperextension. He has been bothered by right knee soreness for much of the past week and was removed from yesterday’s game in Chicago in the 8th inning. “Yesterday when he was running down to first his left knee (got) hyperextended and it got real stiff,” Francona said. “We’re getting him looked at (on Wednesday) and then we’ll know how to treat him.”

--C George Kottaras joined the team on Tuesday after the Indians selected his contract from Triple-A Columbus. Signed by Cleveland on April 3, he has appeared in 14 games with the Columbus (5-42, .119) around a four-day stint in Cleveland.

--INF Jesus Aguilar was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. He last appeared with the Indians in four games over a five-day span from May 15-19, collecting his first major league hit and RBI on May 19 vs. Detroit and going 1-for-3 with two RBIs in a 5-4, 10.0-inning win over the Tigers. He’s spent the rest of the season so far in Columbus, hitting .286 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 42 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Masty had thrown a lot of pitches but he managed to get out of there with just the one -- and that was actually a really good pitch. That was encouraging because their guy also had to come out of the game. And the way he was throwing, you feel okay about it.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Justin Masterson after a 2-1 loss to the White Sox on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C/INF Carlos Santana (concussion symptoms) was placed on the 7-day disabled list May 28.

--INF Nick Swisher (left knee hyperextension) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 28.

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. The timetable for his return was unclear.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He was cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat, May 9. He was hitting in a cage, doing fielding drills and sprinting as of May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus May 23. He was expected to play one more game with Columbus on May 26 and re-join the Indians May 27 in Chicago. Manager Terry Francona said Kipnis wouldn’t start until May 28.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Aguilar

2B Justin Sellers

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Mike Aviles

DH Jason Giambi

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn