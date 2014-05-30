Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Thursday’s off day couldn’t come at a better time for the Cleveland Indians, who close a stretch of 16 games in 16 days.

”Everyone is dragging a little bit,“ said Indians manager Terry Francona, whose team has lost four in a row. ”We need to go home and take the day off, use it to our advantage and then come out and get after it.

After winning five of six, the Indians closed the stretch with four straight losses, including a three-game sweep against the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland hosts Colorado for three games beginning Friday, before a visit from Francona’s former club, the Boston Red Sox. The Indians (24-30) are last in the AL Central, eight games behind division-leading Detroit.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-30

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Juan Nicasio, 5-2, 3.61 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 5-3, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis returned to the lineup after missing 26 games with a strained right oblique. Kipnis, who was born just outside of Chicago in Northbrook, Ill., was 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Manager Terry Francona batted the 2013 All-Star in the cleanup spot. INF Justin Sellers was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room on the roster.

--1B Nick Swisher (hyperextended left knee) was examined and received cortisone shots in both knees Wednesday. Manager Terry Francona said no structural damage was revealed and was hopeful that Swisher would be able to return when his stint on the 15-day disabled list was over.

--C/INF Carlos Santana (concussion) continues to improve after being hit by a foul tip to the helmet on May 25. The training staff is following concussion protocols. Manager Terry Francona said he didn’t want to rush Santana, who is also dealing with an unrelated sickness.

--RHP Zach McAllister (3-4, 5.89 ERA) said he plans to throw a simulated game Friday in Cleveland. McAllister began the season 3-0 with a 2.28 ERA, but then lost four of six starts with an ERA of 9.51 before going on the 15-day disabled list on May 22 with a lower back strain.

--RHP Corey Kluber (5-3, 3.10 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday against the Rockies following an off day on Thursday. Kluber hasn’t lost since April 29. In five starts since then, he has allowed more than three runs just once.

--INF Justin Sellers was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room on the roster for 2B Jason Kipnis. Sellers, 28, went 3-for-18 (.188) with no RBIs in seven games for Cleveland this year.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He was cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat, May 9. He was hitting in a cage, doing fielding drills and sprinting as of May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on May 23. He was activated May 28.

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. The timetable for his return was unclear. He threw 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He plans to throw a simulated game May 30 in Cleveland.

--C/INF Carlos Santana (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. Manager Terry Francona said he didn’t want to rush Santana, who is also dealing with an unrelated sickness.

--INF Nick Swisher (left knee hyperextension) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He was examined and received cortisone shots in both knees May 28. Manager Terry Francona said no structural damage was revealed and was hopeful that Swisher would be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Aguilar

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Mike Aviles

DH Jason Giambi

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

