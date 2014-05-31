Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Corey Kluber put the lid on a spectacular month of May on Friday night with 5-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Kluber, who emerged as the ace of the Indians’ staff, ahead of No.1 starter Justin Masterson, pitched 7 1/3 innings Friday, allowing two runs on five hits, with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

It was Kluber’s sixth and final start in the month of May, which Kluber turned into one of the best calendar months by any pitcher in Indians history. In his six May starts, Kluber was 4-0 with a 2.09 ERA. In 43 innings he allowed 34 hits, with 60 strikeouts and nine walks.

It’s the most strikeouts by a major league pitcher in the month of May since Arizona’s Curt Schilling struck out 62 in May of 2002. Kluber’s 60 strikeouts in May are the most by an Indians pitcher in any calendar month since Dennis Eckersley struck out 60 in September of 1976.

Kluber’s 12-strikeout performance Friday night pushed him ahead of Tampa Bay’s David Price as the American League leader in strikeouts with 95. Indians manager Terry Francona gave Kluber rave reviews for his performance in May.

“His stuff is so dominant, and it’s not just stuff, it’s location,” said Francona. “When he comes in, he comes in hard. That’s really impressive. He throws to both sides of the plate, with power and with late movement. The ball gets two feet from the plate, and it goes both ways. It’s fun to write his name in the lineup every five days.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 3-4, 5.65 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 1-2, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Brantley’s double in the fifth inning Friday extended his home hitting streak to 19 games, which established a club record for longest hitting streak by an Indians player at Progressive Field in the 20-year history of the ballpark. Brantley had shared the old record of 18 games with Kenny Lofton (1996) and Roberto Alomar (2000).

--RHP Corey Kluber struck out 12 in 7 1/3 innings Friday in his 5-2 win over Colorado. In six starts in the month of May Kluber was 4-0 with a 2.09 ERA. In 43 innings in he struck out 60 and walked nine. “I’ve always said that strikeouts are a product of making good pitches,” Kluber said. “It’s not like I go out there and try for strikeouts.”

--RHP Zach McAllister threw a two-inning simulated game Friday, throwing 30 pitches in each inning. McAllister has been on the disabled list since May 22 with a strained lower back. Manager Terry Francona said McAllister could make a minor league rehab start sometime next week.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera came into Friday’s game in a 1-for-22 slide, but he belted a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Despite that 1-for-22 streak Cabrera is still hitting .311 over his last 19 games, with six doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It’s fun to write his name in the lineup every five days. He continues to get better and better, and to do it against that lineup tonight -- that’s a very difficult lineup to strike out.“ -- ,” Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Corey Kluber, who struck out 12 in 7 1/3 innings Friday in his 5-2 win over Colorado.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. The timetable for his return was unclear. He threw 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He plans to throw a simulated game May 30 in Cleveland.

--C/INF Carlos Santana (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. Manager Terry Francona said he didn’t want to rush Santana, who is also dealing with an unrelated sickness.

--INF Nick Swisher (left knee hyperextension) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He was examined and received cortisone shots in both knees May 28. Manager Terry Francona said no structural damage was revealed and was hopeful that Swisher would be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Aguilar

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Mike Aviles

DH Jason Giambi

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn