Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Although Sunday’s game ended with a walk-off home run, the Cleveland Indians can thank their starting pitchers for the team’s weekend sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

The Indians’ three starting pitchers in the series, right-handers Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin, combined to allow six earned runs on 13 hits in 19 innings. They struck out 28 and walked just three.

Making the 28 strikeouts even more impressive is that Colorado’s hitters have struck out the fewest times than any team in the National League. Even the Indians’ relief pitchers got in on the fun, as Cleveland pitchers combined for 38 strikeouts in 27 innings.

Indians manager Terry Francona said one explanation for all the strikeouts is the unfamiliarity of the Rockies’ hitters with many of the Indians’ pitchers. However, another explanation is that Cleveland’s pitching staff leads the major leagues in strikeouts.

Kluber leads the American League in strikeouts (95) and in strikeouts per nine innings (10.7). Bauer and Tomlin don’t have enough innings to be ranked among the leaders in strikeouts per nine innings, but Bauer is averaging 11.7 and Tomlin is averaging 14.5 strikeouts per nine innings in his past three appearances.

Tomlin fanned eight Sunday in a no-decision during a game Cleveland won 6-4 behind center fielder Michael Bourn’s game-ending homer.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-30

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 6-3, 3.27) at Indians (Justin Masterson, 2-4, 5.21)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zach McAllister will make a rehab start at Class A Lake County on Wednesday. McAllister has been on the disabled list since May 22 with a strained lower back.

--3B/C Carlos Santana remains on the seven-day concussion disabled list, but hopes to be activated sometime this week. “Carlos thinks he can play Wednesday, but the trainers feel Friday is more realistic,” manager Terry Francona said.

--OF Michael Bourn belted his first career walk-off home run Sunday, a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth to give the Indians a 6-4 win over Colorado. He went 4-for-12 and drove in three runs in the weekend series.

--RHP Danny Salazar, who started the season in the major league rotation, has struggled in three starts since being optioned to Triple-A Columbus, going 0-3 with a 7.11 ERA. Indians manager Terry Francona said his reports are that Salazar pitched better than those numbers but is still working on some mechanical adjustments to his delivery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a really good moment I won’t forget. I was happy not just because I hit a walk-off, but that we got the sweep against a good team.” -- CF Michael Bourn, after his ninth-inning homer gave the Indians a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He will make a rehab start for Class A Lake County on June 4.

--C/INF Carlos Santana (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He hopes to be activated during the first week of June.

--INF Nick Swisher (left knee hyperextension) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He was examined and received cortisone shots in both knees May 28. Manager Terry Francona said no structural damage was revealed, and he was hopeful that Swisher would be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Aguilar

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Mike Aviles

DH Jason Giambi

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn