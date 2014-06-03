Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- At the beginning of the season, right-hander Justin Masterson was the Cleveland Indians’ No. 1 starter, and he was coming off a season in which he was a 14-game winner and a member of the American League All-Star team.

Masterson did not pitch like a No. 1 starter or an All-Star over the first two month this season.

However, in the Indians’ 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, Masterson looked like the 2013 model, pitching seven scoreless innings and allowing just three hits and four walks while striking out a season-high 10. In the fourth inning, Masterson struck out the side on nine pitches, and that was part of a bigger run in which he threw 25 consecutive strikes.

“It took him 66 pitches to get the first seven outs, then he throws 25 strikes in a row,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He’s facing a bunch of left-handed hitters, but he changed speeds, stayed down and attacked the zone.”

According to research done by the Indians, Masterson is the first pitcher in franchise history to strike out the side on nine pitches.

“In the moment, I didn’t realize it. I just realized it was strike, strike, see you,” Masterson said.

The Indians need Masterson to return to his 2013 form. His win Monday was his first since May 8. In his four most recent starts before beating Boston, he had an 8.84 ERA.

The team’s rotation soldiered on without much help from Masterson in recent weeks, thanks mostly to the emergence of right-hander Corey Kluber into one of the better pitchers in the American League. If Masterson’s start Monday is an indication that he is ready to start contributing again, the rotation will be getting a huge boost.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-30

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-2, 4.50 ERA) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 0-1, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Nick Hagadone was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. “Nick has been on a roll down there, and with Boston having so many left-handed hitters, we felt it brought more balance to our ‘pen,” manager Terry Francona said. In 18 appearances at Columbus, Hagadone was 2-3 with a 3.09 ERA while averaging 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings and holding opposing batters to a .222 batting average.

--RHP Mark Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Columbus, and the Indians called up LHP Nick Hagadone. Lowe, who was recalled from Columbus on May 22, appeared in four games with the Indians and had a 2.08 ERA.

--RHP Blake Wood was claimed off waivers from Cleveland by Kansas City. Wood was designated for assignment by the Indians on May 27. In seven appearances with Cleveland this year, he had a 7.11 ERA.

--RHP Justin Masterson struck out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning Monday, fanning LF Jonny Gomes, RF Grady Sizemore and SS Stephen Drew. According to research done by the Indians, Masterson is the first pitcher in franchise history to strike out the side on nine pitches. “In the moment, I didn’t realize it. I just realized it was strike, strike, see you,” said Masterson, who threw seven shutout innings and got the win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His ball moves so much, it’s hard to square it up. That’s why he walks so many hitters, because his ball moves so much. But when he’s locating, he’s as tough as they come.” -- Boston C A.J. Pierzynski, after Indians RHP Justin Masterson pitched seven shutout innings Monday in Cleveland’s 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He will make a rehab start for Class A Lake County on June 4.

--C/INF Carlos Santana (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He hopes to be activated during the first week of June.

--INF Nick Swisher (left knee hyperextension) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He was examined and received cortisone shots in both knees May 28. Manager Terry Francona said no structural damage was revealed, and he was hopeful that Swisher would be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Aguilar

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Mike Aviles

DH Jason Giambi

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn