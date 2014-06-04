Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- All of a sudden, the Indians are the hottest team in the American League. After spending over two weeks in last place in the Central Division, they have now won five games in a row, the latest being a 5-3 win over Boston on Tuesday night.

On May 18, the Indians were in last place in the division, 10 1/2 games behind first place Detroit. The Indians are now in third place in the division, 4 1/2 games behind the Tigers.

“Taking it day by day is the only way to dig yourself out of a hole like that,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “If you look too far ahead it looks so daunting, so you just try to do your job day to day.”

Wednesday night, the Indians will send their ace, right-hander Corey Kluber, to the mound with a chance to sweep the Red Sox and go 6-0 on their homestand. The Indians have to like their chances, because in addition to having Kluber on the mound, the Indians have the best home record in the American League at 20-11.

“I hope we win everywhere, but we’ve been really good here. I‘m glad about that,” said manager Terry Francona.

The Indians have shown plenty of resilience during their resurgence. Three of the pitchers who were in the starting rotation on opening day are no longer in the rotation. Right-hander Carlos Carrasco got moved to the bullpen. Right-hander Danny Salazar got optioned to Triple-A Columbus and right-hander Zach McAllister is currently on the disabled list.

But the emergence of Kluber and right-hander Trevor Bauer has given the rotation a big boost. And rookie left-hander T.J. House, who pitched into the sixth inning vs. Boston Tuesday night in just his third major league start, has been solid while filling in for the injured McAllister.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-30

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 0-0, 3.24 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 6-3, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP T.J. House was not involved in the decision, but pitched 5 2/3 solid innings Tuesday night, in the Indians’ 5-3 win over Boston. House was most proud of holding Boston designated hitter David Ortiz hitless in three at-bats. “I watched him on TV in junior high school. It’s pretty cool to get the chance to face him and have some success,” said House.

--OF Michael Bourn’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in the deciding runs in the Indians’ 5-3 win over Boston Tuesday. The Indians are 5-0 in the first five games of their six-game homestand, and Bourn is hitting .421 (8-for-19) in those five games. “I think he feels good about himself. He understands the kind of impact he can have on our team and he’s enjoying it immensely,” said manager Terry Francona.

--1B Nick Swisher is expected to go out on a minor league rehab assignment sometime during the Indians’ 10-game road trip that begins Friday. Swisher has been on the disabled list since May 27 with a hyperextended knee.

--LHP Nick Hagadone, in his first appearance since his recall from Triple-A Columbus, pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out three with no walks to get the win in Tuesday’s game. It was Hagadone’s first major league appearance since Sept. 18, 2013. “Nick was on a nice roll at Triple-A and we felt it was a good time to get him back here,” said manager Terry Francona. “That was a big leverage situation he came into tonight and he handled it well.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He will make a rehab start for Class A Lake County on June 4.

--INF Nick Swisher (left knee hyperextension) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He was examined and received cortisone shots in both knees May 28. Manager Terry Francona said no structural damage was revealed. Swisher is expected to go out on a minor league rehab assignment sometime during the Indians’ 10-game road trip that starts June 6.

--C/INF Carlos Santana (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He hopes to be activated during the first week of June.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Aguilar

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Mike Aviles

DH Jason Giambi

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

