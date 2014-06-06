Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

The Indians’ rivalry with the Kansas City Royals in the American League Central was testy at times in recent seasons, especially when closer Chris Perez was still pitching for Cleveland.

Though Perez is now in the Nationals League, the rivalry could become intense again with the aspect of brother facing brother someday.

University of San Francisco center fielder Bradley Zimmer was the Indians’ first pick in the draft Thursday night, going 21st overall. His brother, Kyle, the Royals’ first-round selection two years ago out of the same school, is a right-handed pitcher who is on the disabled list at Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

“The first thing that came into my mind is that we might get a chance to square off against each other in a couple of years,” Bradley Zimmer said. “I know that day will come, and I know a lot of people are looking forward to it. My mom and dad were really excited about it.”

The Indians were happy to land Zimmer. The left-handed hitter batted .368 in 54 games with 10 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs, 21 stolen bases, a .461 on-base percentage and a .573 slugging percentage this season.

Zimmer was the Most Valuable Player in the Cape Cod League last summer.

“We are really excited to get Bradley with the 21st pick,” Indians amateur scouting director Brad Grant said. “It’s a really good combination of speed, defense, power and hitting ability.”

The Indians, who had two picks in the first round, chose Tullahoma (Tenn.) High School left-hander Justus Sheffield at No. 31. That was a compensation pick for the Baltimore Orioles signing free agent right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez.

Sheffield was chosen as the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year after going 10-0 with a 0.34 ERA. He also struck out 131 batters in 61 2/3 innings. He has committed to Vanderbilt, where his brother Jordan Sheffield is on the pitching staff.

The Indians picked another college outfielder in Competitive Balance Round A, taking Mike Papi of the University of Virginia with the 38th selection.

Papi, who plays both outfield corners, is hitting .297 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Cavaliers, who are still alive in the NCAA tournament. His on-base percentage is .445, as he has 53 walks in 262 plate appearances.

The Indians went with bloodlines in the second round by selecting right-hander Grant Hockin from Damien High School in La Verne, Calif. He is the grandson of Hall of Fame slugger Harmon Killebrew.

Hockin was 9-3 with a 1.49 ERA this spring, striking out 99 in 80 innings. He is committed to UCLA.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-30

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 1-2, 3.63 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 5-2, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zach McAllister allowed three runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings Thursday in a rehab start for Class A Lake County. He will make a second rehab start at either Double-A Akron or Triple-A Columbus before being activated off the disabled list. McAllister has been sidelined since May 22 with a strained lower back.

--RHP Danny Salazar was placed on the Triple-A Columbus’ seven-day disabled list due to inflammation in his right elbow. “He’ll miss one start while he works on some mechanical things and hopefully flush out what’s in there so it doesn’t become a nuisance,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera belted a walk-off three-run home run in the 12th inning to give the Indians a 7-4 win over Boston on Wednesday. “It was a long day, but it was really good to get the win,” Cabrera said. It was the third walk-off home run of Cabrera’s career, and all three came in extra innings.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco was the winning pitcher Wednesday, pitching two scoreless and hitless innings and striking out four of the seven batters he faced. It was also Carrasco’s first appearance in a game since May 26. “It was almost unfair to bring him into a situation like that because he hadn’t pitched in a while, but Carlos was outstanding,” manager Terry Francona said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to hit a fly ball and get the runner in from third. I know the pitches Mujica throws, so that helped.” -- SS Asdrubal Cabrera, whose three-run, 11th-inning homer off his former Cleveland teammate, RHP Edward Mujica, lifted the Indians to a 7-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on June 5. He is expected to make a second rehab start for either Double-A Akron or Triple-A Columbus before being activated.

--INF Nick Swisher (left knee hyperextension) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He was examined and received cortisone shots in both knees May 28. Manager Terry Francona said no structural damage was revealed. Swisher is expected to go out on a minor league rehab assignment sometime during the Indians’ 10-game road trip that starts June 6.

--C/INF Carlos Santana (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He hopes to be activated during the first week of June.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Aguilar

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Mike Aviles

DH Jason Giambi

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn