Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

Cleveland’s six-game winning streak, its longest of the season so far, is over after a 6-4 loss in the series opener at Texas on Friday. Now the Indians have to avoid getting stuck in another slump.

The Indians’ six-game surge was its third run of four or more consecutive wins this season. But Cleveland also has three streaks of four or more straight losses, including a six-game skid April 25-30.

In his postgame comments, Indians manager Terry Francona expressed disdain at the idea of losing faith in his players or being too disappointed in one game’s result.

“You can yell and scream or you can choose to believe in your guys,” Francona said.

In fact, Francona seemed almost apathetic about the loss, refusing to elaborate on two plays at home plate that played a critical role in the outcome.

Texas catcher Chris Gimenez slid just under the tag of Indians catcher Yan Gomes for the Rangers’ second run of the second inning. The throw from left fielder Michael Brantley was on time, but Gomes had to jump to catch it. Gomes still appeared to have time to get the out, but his tag near Gimenez’s knee was too late as Gimenez’s foot crossed the plate.

In the eighth, the Rangers added an insurance run on a similar play. Indians center fielder Michael Bourn caught Adrian Beltre’s fly out in shallow center and made an on-target throw, but Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus slid around Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes’ tag.

“They beat ‘em,” Francona said. “They were close plays. I don’t know what to tell you.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 3-2, 3.06) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 2-1, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer battled Rangers starter Yu Darvish as both players overcame rough patches to work past the sixth inning. Bauer gave up four runs on five hits and two walks. He left with a no-decision as the Indians and Rangers were tied, 4-4, with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Two batters after Bauer left, Cleveland reliever Marc Rzepczynski gave up the lead as Texas DH Michael Choice homered.

--SS Asdrubel Cabrera tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the fourth. That followed a double in the third when he scored on 1B Lonnie Chisenhall’s three-run home run. Cabrera finished 3-for-5 and a triple short of the cycle.

--CF Michael Bourn had a rough night. He went 0-for-5 at the plate with four strikeouts. Then his chance at redemption went awry when he caught an Adrian Beltre fly in shallow center and made an on-the-money throw to catcher Yan Gomes, trying to nab Elvis Andrus attempting to tag and score from third. But Andrus slid around Gomes’ glove for an insurance run.

--C/INF Carlos Santana (concussion symptoms) was activated from the seven-day disabled list. He went on it retroactive to May 26.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can yell and scream or you can choose to believe in your guys.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, after Friday’s loss to the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C/INF Carlos Santana (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He was activated June 6.

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on June 5. He is expected to make a second rehab start for either Double-A Akron or Triple-A Columbus before being activated.

--INF Nick Swisher (left knee hyperextension) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He was examined and received cortisone shots in both knees May 28. Manager Terry Francona said no structural damage was revealed. Swisher is expected to go out on a minor league rehab assignment sometime during the Indians’ 10-game road trip that starts June 6.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Lonnie Chisenhall

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Mike Aviles

DH Jason Giambi

INF/C Carlos Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn