Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Cleveland Indians accomplished a first for this season by winning the second game of a four-game set at Texas on Sunday. The Indians finally won consecutive road games this season.

In doing so, Cleveland improved to 11-20 on the road this season.

David Murphy, who left the Rangers after last season to sign with Cleveland, was a key factor in both wins back in his old ballpark. Murphy was a combined 5-for-7 with two doubles and two RBIs.

“It’s big time,” Murphy said. “I don’t think we really think about how we play at home or on the road. We come out and treat every game the exact same. This can be a tough place to play for the visiting team. Obviously, I was on the home side for a while. It’s nice to come in here and win two.”

Murphy and the Indians have a chance to make it back-to-back-to-back as the four-game series wraps around to Monday.

“In a four game series if you can win three out of four that’s big time whether you’re at home or on the road,” Murphy said. “It’d be great to get the one tomorrow.”

RECORD: 32-31

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP T.J. House, 0-1, 3.79 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-2, 3.22 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: The Cleveland Indians’ strategy of drafting for symmetry was evident in the order of players taken through the first six rounds. Not only did the Indians draft 19 pitchers and 23 positions players, they began it by alternating picks of position players in odd rounds and pitchers in even rounds for the first six rounds. The top two of each were outfielder Bradley Zimmer from San Francisco in the first round and pitcher Justus Sheffield from Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma, Tenn., in the second round.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson was effective, throwing 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and striking out six. However, it could have easily been even better as one of the runs came on a wild pitch and Masterson struck out Rangers 1B Donnie Murphy on the next pitch after the wild one.

--SS Asdrubel Cabrera tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the fourth. That followed a double in the third when he scored on 1B Lonnie Chisenhall’s three-run home run. Cabrera finished 3-for-5 and a triple short of the cycle.

--RF David Murphy continued a productive weekend in his return to his former team. Murphy went 2-for-3 with a double and he drove in a run with a sacrifice fly on Sunday.

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall went 2-for-4 and scored two runs in the Indians win over the Rangers on Sunday. Chisenhall is now 57-for-156 on the season and his .365 average would lead the majors if he had enough plate appearances to qualify for league-leader status.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “At the end of the day, when you look back you don’t look back and really care. The sac fly was the big at-bat. Fortunately, I drove in the run. The double was kind of lucky it just fell in there.” -- Indians RF David Murphy, who went 2-for-3 with a double and and RBI against his former team, the Texas Rangers, in a win Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on June 5. He is expected to make a second rehab start for either Double-A Akron or Triple-A Columbus before being activated.

--INF Nick Swisher (left knee hyperextension) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He was examined and received cortisone shots in both knees May 28. Manager Terry Francona said no structural damage was revealed. Swisher is expected to go out on a minor league rehab assignment sometime during the Indians’ 10-game road trip that starts June 6.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

