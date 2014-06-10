Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- While Lonnie Chisenhall is tearing up American League pitching, Cleveland teammate Jason Kipnis appears to be finding his swing.

And that’s not welcome news to pitchers who already are laboring to get Chisenhall out.

Kipnis, out of the cleanup spot of the Indians’ order, went 3-for-5 with four RBIs Monday in the Indians’ 17-7 victory over Texas. Since coming off the disabled list, Cleveland’s All-Star second baseman is hitting .285 with five RBIs and four walks over an 11-game stretch, but he was 6-for-16 in the four-game series with Texas.

“He’s not in midseason form,” manager Terry Francona said. “There’s no doubt he’ll get hot and you’ll see the numbers change. The fact that he’s hitting fourth shows you how we feel. The more at-bats he gets while he’s healthy ... he’ll be fine.”

It doesn’t hurt that he’s hitting in front of Chisenhall, one of the league’s hottest hitters who became only the fourth major-leaguer since 1920 to have five hits, three home runs and nine RBIs in a game on Monday. Cleveland’s third baseman is smacking the baseball at a .385 clip, which would be at the top of the AL if he had enough at-bats to qualify.

“What he’s turning into is fun to watch. It’s happening right before our eyes,” said Francona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-31

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 6-3, 3.23 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 5-2, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP T.J. House (0-1, 5.24 ERA) took a no-decision despite plenty of offensive support in Cleveland’s 17-7 victory over Texas on Monday. The 24-year-old House couldn’t make it out of the fourth inning after giving up six runs on six hits and two walks in his fourth major-league start. “The hope is he’ll find it and start throwing ground balls and he never did,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

--2B Jason Kipnis, Cleveland’s All-Star second baseman, seems to be finding his groove. He was 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in the four hole in the Indians’ 17-7 victory over Texas on Monday night. Since returning from a stint on the disabled list, Kipnis is hitting .285 with five RBIs and four walks over an 11-game stretch, but he was 6-for-16 in the four-game series with Texas. “He’s not in midseason form,” manager Terry Francona said. “There’s no doubt he’ll get hot and you’ll see the numbers change. The fact that he’s hitting fourth shows you how we feel. The more at-bats he gets while he’s healthy ... he’ll be fine.”

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall registered one of the best days in major-league history, becoming only the fourth player since 1920 to have five hits, three home runs and nine RBIs against Texas in a 17-7 victory. He has 28 RBIs in his last 19 games, including 22 over a 10-game stretch in the last week. “I‘m stating the obvious .. that’s a huge night,” manager Terry Francona said. “What he’s turning into is fun to watch. It’s happening right before our eyes.” Said Chisenhall, who has seven home runs and 32 RBIs after not hitting any homers and recording zero RBIs in the first month: “A day like today is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It’s a rare feat. I‘m happy I’ve accomplished it. I‘m enjoying it as much as I can.”

--RF David Murphy finished off his homecoming to Arlington with one more hit in five at-bats in a 17-7 victory over Texas, his former team before joining Cleveland through free agency in the offseason. Over the four-game series in Arlington, Texas, Murphy, who is hitting .289 on the season, went 6-for-16 with two doubles, and two RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A day like today is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It’s a rare feat. I‘m happy I’ve accomplished it. I‘m enjoying it as much as I can.” -- 3B Lonnie Chisenhall, after hitting three home runs and totaling nine RBIs against Texas Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on June 5. He is expected to make a second rehab start for either Double-A Akron or Triple-A Columbus before being activated.

--INF Nick Swisher (left knee hyperextension) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He was examined and received cortisone shots in both knees May 28. Manager Terry Francona said no structural damage was revealed. Swisher is expected to go out on a minor league rehab assignment sometime during the Indians’ 10-game road trip that starts June 6.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Jason Giambi

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn