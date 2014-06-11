Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The defense -- or lack of it -- continues to plague the Cleveland Indians.

Asdrubal Cabrera committed his 11th error, which tops all American League shortstops, in the third inning and that led to three unearned runs in the Indians’ 9-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Cabrera dropped second baseman Jason Kipnis’ relay throw on a grounder Jarrod Dyson hit that had double play written all over it. Instead of out of the inning, Indians right-hander Corey Kluber had the bases loaded and one out and the Royals converted that into four runs, only one in the earned ledger.

“We get (Jarrod) Dyson to hit a ball that we’re trying to turn two,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Cabby (Cabrera) had to hustle and didn’t see it into his glove and Klub couldn’t pitch out of it that inning. When you give teams extra chances, extra opportunities, especially against the middle of the order, sometimes you pay a price for it.”

The Indians yielded 44 unearned runs this season.

They have the worst fielding percentage in the American League. The Indians have made 60 errors, eight more than any other American League club. The White Sox have made 52 errors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 1-2, 4.08 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 3-5, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zach McAllister made his second minor league rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Columbus, allowing two runs on three hits, two of them home runs, and two walks over six innings, while striking out six at Charlotte. McAllister, who went on the disabled list May 22 with a low back strain, threw 94 pitches, 62 for strikes.

--1B Nick Swisher went 0-for-2 and struck out in the first game of a doubleheader for Double-A Akron in an 8-1 loss to Binghamton in his first minor league rehab game. Swisher went on the disabled list May 27 with a left knee hyperextension.

--RHP Corey Kluber surrendered six runs, three earned, on six hits, one a home run, while walking two and striking out five in five innings. “The line is I don’t believe is indicative of the stuff he had,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. Kluber lost for the first time since April 29, snapping his four-game winning streak. It was also the first time he failed to pitch into the seventh inning in seven starts. “I wasn’t at my best, but I wasn’t terrible,” Kluber said.

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall extended his hitting streak to eight games, going 2-for-4 with a double and scoring a run. He is hitting .500, 16-for-32, during the streak, with four home runs and 16 RBIs. Chisenhall raised his season average to .388.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t at my best, but I wasn’t terrible. I think I did a decent enough job of making some good pitches when we needed to, but unfortunately there were some soft hits that kind of fell in. The home run was still a pretty good pitch, but he went out and got it.” -- Indians RHP Corey Kluber after a loss to Kansas City on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on June 5. He is expected to make a second rehab start for either Double-A Akron or Triple-A Columbus before being activated.

--INF Nick Swisher (left knee hyperextension) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He was examined and received cortisone shots in both knees May 28. Manager Terry Francona said no structural damage was revealed. Swisher began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on June 10.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Jason Giambi

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn