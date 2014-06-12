Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall was in an unfamiliar spot in the batting order Wednesday, hitting second for only the third time in his career.

While Chisenhall has been blistering this season (.393), he will not remain in that slot. Chisenhall did go 2-for-4 and walked to extend his hitting streak to a career high nine games in a 4-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

“I don’t think that’s probably the best spot for Lonnie,” manager Terry Francona said.

Chisenhall batted second because shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera was given the day off. The switch-hitting Cabrera has been batting in the second slot with first baseman Nick Swisher on the disabled list.

“Cabby has been doing really well in the two-hole,” Francona said. “Lonnie has been doing really well wherever he is.”

Batting Cabrera second breaks up a run of left-handed hitters. Francona’s lineup Wednesday opened with four lefties.

“Lonnie has shown the ability to move a runner and maybe he gets to hit again,” Francona said on batting him second. “The lefties are pretty much lined up.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-33

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 4-2, 3.12 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 6-7, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Nick Swisher played five innings Tuesday for Double-A Akron and was scheduled to play nine innings Wednesday night for Akron on a rehab assignment. He is scheduled to fly Thursday to Boston, where the Indians will open a four-game series. “We’ll go from there,” manager Terry Francona said. Swisher is on the disabled list with a left knee hyperextension. He was hitting just .211 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 49 games and 185 at-bats before the injury.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings Tuesday against the Royals, but it was less than an impressive outing. “They hit the ball at people,” Francona said. “He kept the ball down, which was good, but they squared up five out of six.”

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera got the day off. “I thought it was good for him to have it,” Francona said. “There’s nothing going on (injury wise). (Bench coach Brad Mills) just checked with him and asked if it would help, and he said yes. That’s generally what we do unless we are adamant somebody needs a day off. Just say, ‘This is here if you want it, need it, if it’s good for you.’ And wait for their reaction. Me and Millsy work through it every night.” Cabrera committed his 11th error Tuesday, which leads all American League shortstops.

--1B Carlos Santana’s batting average remains on the puny side, at .178, but he does draw walks. He is second in the majors with 47 walks even though he missed nine games on the concussion list from May 26 to June 4. He has walked in 33 of 56 games and has a .342 on-base percentage. “One of the reasons we kept him in the four-hole so long is because he kept taking his walks, getting on base,” Francona said.

--RHP Josh Tomlin will make his seventh start Thursday after being recalled May 6 from Triple-A Columbus. He is 1-1 with a 7.17 ERA in four career games, three of them starts, against the Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough to square up 98 (mph fastball). It’s not easy, and you’ve got to be perfect to do it, especially with them playing the shifts. When a kid throws like that, it’s definitely to their advantage.” -- DH Jason Giambi, after Kansas City rookie RHP Yordano Ventura shut down the Indians in the Royals’ 4-1 win Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Nick Swisher (left knee hyperextension) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He was examined and received cortisone shots in both knees May 28. Manager Terry Francona said no structural damage was revealed. Swisher played in a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on June 10 and June 11. He is scheduled to fly June 12 to Boston, where the Indians will open a four-game series. “We’ll go from there,” manager Terry Francona said.

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on June 5, then pitched for Triple-A Columbus on June 10. His next start might be in the majors.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Jason Giambi

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn