Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Cleveland Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin had to like his chances against David Ortiz in the sixth inning at Fenway Park on Friday night.

After all, the Red Sox designated hitter was 0-for-10 lifetime against Tomlin, including 0-for-2 on this night.

But Ortiz, batting with first base open, planted an 0-1 pitch into the center-field bleachers to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. They won, 5-2.

“I was pretty aware of the history against Ortiz,” said Tomlin, who added there was no thought of walking the ever-dangerous Ortiz.

Tomlin gave up a two-run double to Brock Holt in the sixth inning and was done for the night. He threw a season-high 107 pitches in falling to 4-4.

“He made some mistakes over plate he paid for,” said Indians manager, Terry Francona.

Said Tomlin: “It was one of those games I tried to battle through. I made a bad pitch to Ortiz. He made me pay for it. Changed the course of the game after that.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-34

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 4-4, 4.61 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 7-4, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Lonnie Chisenhall, who has been on fire and came into Boston hitting a whopping .393, didn’t start for the Indians against Boston left-hander Jon Lester on Friday night. Chisenhall, hitting .474 this month, had never faced Lester but was 14-for-28 against lefties this season coming in. Manager Terry Francona had to fight the urge not to give baseball’s hottest hitter his first night off since May 17. “I almost did (play him),” Francona said. “Lonnie’s played a lot lately. Having him sitting over here ready to pinch-hit isn’t bad, either. I just kind of wanted to have some balance in our lineup with Lester.”

--RHP Josh Tomlin threw a season-high 107 pitches in 5 2/3 innings in suffering the loss Thursday night. The pitch count was his highest since he threw 109 on May 27, 2011. He fell to 4-3 on the season.

--LF Michael Brantley continued his hot hitting Thursday. He went 2-for-4 and has gone 39-for-108 (.361) in hitting in 24 of his last 27 games. He also picked up his seventh assist of the season.

--2B Jason Kipnis drove in the Indians’ only two runs on Thursday and had two hits in extending his huitting streak to 10 straight games.

--RHP Justin Masterson, who won a pitchers’ duel with Boston’s John Lackey on June 2, faces Lackey and the team that traded him Masterson to Cleveland again in Game 2 of the series on Friday night. Masterson, who had been struggling, beat the Red Sox with seven shutout innings and a season-high 10 strikeouts and then also defeated the Texas Rangers to even his record at 4-4. He is averaging 8.33 strikeouts per nine innings this season and is 4-3 with a 3.66 ERA in eight career starts against his old team.

--DH Jason Giambi was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Thursday for the third time this season, this time with left knee inflammation.

--1B/DH Nick Swisher (knee) was activated from the disabled list and was in the lineup Thursday. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, much to the delight of the Boston fans, who continue to boo him from his days with the Yankees. Swisher came in a .321 lifetime hitter against Jon Lester.

--RHP Zach McAllister, on the DL since May 22 with a lower back strain, is scheduled to throw 65 pitches in a rehab start on Saturday and is in line to return to the Indians and start next Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was pretty aware of the history against (Boston DH David) Ortiz.” -- Cleveland RHP Josh Tomlin on Ortiz, who homered in a 5-2 Red Sox win over the Indians on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 12.

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on June 5, then pitched for Triple-A Columbus on June 10.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn