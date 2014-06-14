Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Justin Masterson couldn’t seem to find the plate and the rest of Cleveland’s pitchers had trouble getting hitters out.

The Boston Red Sox jumped on Masterson early and coasted to a 10-3 win over the Indians on Friday night.

Masterson (4-5) took the loss in his shortest outing of the season, lasting just two-plus innings. He gave up five runs on three hits, walking four.

“When there’s a lack of command, it just means you’re getting behind in the count and guys have better swings at pitches. That’s probably the biggest thing,” he said. “It’s not as fun as it could be. It’s been an interesting season for me. What’s disappointing even more so tonight is making the bullpen do more work than they need to.”

The Indians grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second until Boston scored three in the bottom half.

Catcher A.J. Pierzynski had a two-run double and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. added an RBI double.

The Red Sox the added two more off Masterson after he walked the first two batters in the third. Mike Napoli delivered a two-run double off reliever Kyle Crockett, sending the Indians to their fourth straight loss.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-35

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Indians (LHP T.J. House, 0-1, 5.24 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-4, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP T.J. House is slated to make his fifth career start on Saturday. He lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his last start on Monday against Texas, getting tagged for six runs -- five earned -- on six hits. He’s still looking for his first big-league win after going 1-2 in seven starts with Triple-A Columbus.

--RHP Justin Masterson had his shortest outing of the season, allowing five runs in two-plus innings. His early control was certainly a sign that the sinker-baller was in for a short night. He walked four and didn’t strikeout anyone as each of the batters he walked scored. His previous shortest was his second start of the season, when he gave up six runs -- five earned -- in 3 2/3 innings against Minnesota.

--LHP Nick Hagadone was sent down to Triple-A Columbus before the game. The struggling lefty was sent down to try and sort through his struggles. “In there is a good pitcher and a guy that has pretty special stuff,” Indians manager Terry Francona said . “We desperately want to tap into that. This is not cutting the cord. This is not giving up. When Hags is in our bullpen pitching like he can pitch, we’re going to be a better team.”

--LHP Kyle Crockett was called up from Columbus for the second time this season. The 23-year-old, one of the organization’s top prospects, was promoted from Double-A Akron on May 16, becoming the first player from any team’s 2013 draft class to reach the majors. In 4 1/3 innings for the Indians, Crockett posted a 2.08 ERA with a .154 opponents’ batting average. After being optioned to Triple-A on May 22, he was sharp, allowing just one run in 8 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t look real crisp and he wasn’t commanding, and they had the middle of the order coming up. Lackey is one of the better pitchers in the game, but we were swinging the bats. I wanted to try and stop it right there and give us a chance to win.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona on RHP Justin Masterson, after a 10-3 loss to Boston on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on June 5, then pitched for Triple-A Columbus on June 10.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn