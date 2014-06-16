Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Nick Swisher is used to getting booed at Fenway Park from his days as a New York Yankee.

Guess what -- he doesn’t mind it.

“I love coming here. I absolutely love it,” he said after hearing more boos Sunday as he rounded the bases following his solo home run in the 11th inning that gave the Cleveland Indians their second straight 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

“You knew exactly the type of fans that are going to be here. They’re passionate about their squad. It doesn’t matter where you’ve been. If you’re wearing a different jersey, you’re going to get it. This is one of my favorite places to come out of here with a win.”

Swisher, who came off the disabled list at the start of the four-game series, was 0-for-4 in the game and 1-for-12 in the series before he hit his 16th career homer against the Red Sox -- his first at Fenway in two years.

Because he was struggling at the plate, the Red Sox decided to challenge a dangerous bat -- a costly move. The Indians pulled off their second straight come-from-behind win and capped a two-win weekend that was produced despite the team going 0-for-16 and stranding 23 runners in the two games.

Boston and Cleveland split the four-game series.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-35

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 1-3, 4.24 ERA) vs. Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 7-5, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Nick Swisher homered against the Boston Red Sox for the 16th time in his career Sunday, and it was an 11th-inning winner. The former New York Yankee, booed every time he came to the plate in the series, hit his first Fenway Park homer in two years, his fourth home run of a difficult season.

--RHP Corey Kluber, 0-1 with a no-decision in his previous two starts, the no-decision coming against the Red Sox on June 4, worked the first 5 1/3 innings for another no-decision in Boston on Sunday. He threw 99 pitches, walked four and left on the short end of a 2-1 score.

--LF Michael Brantley continued his hot hitting with a first-inning home run that gave him a career-high 11 on the season. He had 10 each of the previous two seasons. He also picked up his second outfield assist of the series, his eighth of the season, in the bottom of the first, and he singled later in the game. He went 8-for-16 in the four-game series in Boston, 18-for-40 on the trip that ended Sunday. He is hitting .538 (14-for-26) during a seven-game hitting streak.

--RHP Cody Allen pitched two perfect innings and got the win Sunday. In his past eight appearances, he is 1-0 with six saves, allowing one run on one hit while striking out 12 in 8 2/3 innings. Opponents are hitting .038 against him in those eight games.

--LHP T.J. House, pitching well enough to give the Indians a tough decision on when to bring back rehabbing RHP Zach McAllister, loved pitching at Fenway Park for the first time Saturday. “It was awesome,” he said. “I was having so much fun out there, soaking it up. I stood out there for a second and kind of looked around. I was like, ‘Man, this is great. A 102-year-old ballpark and I get to have my first one here.’ It was fun.”

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) made a successful third rehab start Saturday, throwing four scoreless innings for Triple-A Columbus. However, no decision is made on what happens next, as LHP T.J. House is pitching well with McAllister out.

--RHP Trevor Bauer will make his seventh major league start of the season when he opens a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. His one win this season came May 20 against the Detroit Tigers. He is 2-2 with a 2.15 ERA lifetime at Progressive Field, 1-1 with a 2.50 this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This year’s been kind of crazy for me personally -- just to come up with a hit like that to help this team win a ballgame, especially here, Father’s Day, getaway game.” -- DH Nick Swisher, whose 11th-inning home run gave the Indians a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on June 5, then pitched for Triple-A Columbus on June 10 and June 15.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn