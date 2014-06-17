Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Indians have been hovering around the .500 mark for most of the season, and they climbed one game over the .500 mark Monday with a 4-3 win over the Angels. Two factors contributed to this Indians win -- it was a close game, and it was played in Cleveland.

Counting Monday’s win, the Indians are now 22-11 at Progressive Field, the best home record in the American League. Monday’s win was the Indians’ 10th consecutive home victory. That’s the longest home winning streak in the majors this season. The Indians haven’t lost a game at home since May 18.

The Indians’ one-run victory Monday improved their record in one-run games to 14-8. That’s the best record in the majors in one-run games. A major reason for the Indians’ success in one-run games is the quality of their bullpen.

At the start of play Monday, Indians relievers had a 3.13 ERA, the fourth-best bullpen ERA in the American League. Indians relievers also have a combined record of 17-8, the most wins by any bullpen in the league.

In Monday’s win over the Angels, right-hander Carlos Carrasco pitched the last 2 1/3 innings of the game, holding the Angels scoreless on one hit, and striking out four of the eight batters he faced while picking up his first career save. “The way Carlos was pitching, I didn’t want to take him out. There was no reason to take him out,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-35

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 3-1, 4.19 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 4-3, 3.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP T.J. House was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Monday’s game. In five appearances, four starts, over two stints with the Indians, House was 0-1 with a 4.88 ERA.

--RHP Mark Lowe was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to Monday’s game. Manager Terry Francona said the move was necessary to add another arm to the bullpen after an 11-inning game in Boston on Sunday. In 20 appearances at Columbus, Lowe was 1-1 with nine saves and a 3.48 ERA.

--LF Michael Brantley was removed from Monday’s game for precautionary reasons after a blow to the head-neck area suffered during a slide into second base in the third inning. He was replaced in left field by INF/OF Mike Aviles. “He got banged in the side of the head,” said manager Terry Francona after the game. “He passed all the concussion tests, which is good. His neck is a little stiff. We’ll see how he is when he comes in tomorrow.”

--RHP Zach McAllister will be activated off the disabled list and will rejoin the rotation when he starts Thursday vs. the Angels. McAllister has been out since May 22 with a strained lower back.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wish we could play more at home.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, who will get his wish as the Indians will play 16 of their next 24 games at home.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Brantley (sore head and neck) left the June 16 game. He will be re-evaluated June 17.

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on June 5, then pitched for Triple-A Columbus on June 10 and June 15. He is scheduled to be activated off the disabled list June 19 and he will start that night vs. the Angels.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn