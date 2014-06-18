Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- While giving up four home runs, the Cleveland Indians saw their run at home end Tuesday.

The Indians’ 10-game home winning streak was snapped in a 9-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, which got two homers from center fielder Mike Trout and one apiece from second baseman Howie Kendrick and right fielder Kole Calhoun. Cleveland lost at Progressive Field for the first time since May 18.

The Indians own one of the more dramatic home-road splits in the majors. They have the best home record in the majors at 22-12, but they also have the worst road record in the American League at 14-24.

At Progressive Field, the Indians have a .266 team batting average compared to .250 on the road. At home, they have a 3.53 team ERA compared to 4.54 on the road. Making their outstanding home record even more impressive is that the Indians are last in the major leagues in home attendance.

Right-hander Trevor Bauer is perhaps the poster boy for the Indians’ success at home and struggles on the road. Bauer has made eight starts overall, four at home and four on the road. His ERA at Progressive Field is 2.92. His ERA on the road is 6.19.

Offensively, outfielder Michael Bourn appears to be most affected by the home-road dynamic. At Progressive Field, Bourn is hitting .311, but on the road, he is hitting just .239.

For the Indians to remain in contention this season, they obviously must play much better outside of Cleveland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 7-6, 3.50 ERA) at Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 4-5, 5.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Bradley Zimmer, the Indians’ first round pick out of the University of San Francisco and the 21st player taken overall in this month’s draft, was officially signed Tuesday. Zimmer will report to the Indians’ short-season Class A Mahoning Valley (Ohio) team in the New York-Penn League.

--RHP Josh Tomlin had a bizarre two-inning sequence in the Indians’ 9-3 loss to the Angels on Tuesday. In the fourth inning, Tomlin retired the side in order on seven pitches. In the fifth inning, he faced eight batters, threw 34 pitches and gave up four runs on five hits.

--LF Michael Brantley was scratched from the starting lineup Tuesday due to continued discomfort in the head and neck area, the result of a collision at second base in Monday’s game. “He felt good when he got here, but when he started to ramp up for the game, he didn’t feel as good,” manager Terry Francona said. “We took him out of the lineup and sent him for more tests. With head injuries, we’re always going to err on the side of caution.”

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall had a single and a home run in Tuesday’s game as he halted an 0-for-13 skid. Nevertheless, over his last 17 games. Chisenhall is hitting .387 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 62 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was fighting his command the whole game. Even though he didn’t walk anyone, he wasn’t able to locate his fastball.” -- Manager Terry Francona, on RHP Josh Tomlin, the losing pitcher Tuesday as the Indians fell 9-3 to the Los Angeles Angels

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Brantley (sore head and neck) left the June 16 game. He did not play June 17, and he was sent for tests.

--RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on June 5, then pitched for Triple-A Columbus on June 10 and June 15. He is scheduled to be activated off June 19 for a start vs. the Angels.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn