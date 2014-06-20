Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians waited until the last possible moment to win Thursday’s game. However, since the game was played at Progressive Field, there was a pretty good chance they were going to win it.

Designated hitter Nick Swisher swatted a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Indians a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Swisher’s slam came after the Angels scored two runs in the top of the 10th to take a 3-1 lead.

Once again, home-field advantage carried the day as Cleveland recorded its sixth walk-off victory of the year.

The Indians have won 11 of their last 12 home games, and they are 23-12 at home, giving them the best home winning percentage in the majors (.629).

“We feel very comfortable playing at home, and our record shows it,” Swisher said. “We don’t lose in this park.”

The Indians not only win a lot at home, but they frequently prevail in dramatic fashion. Of their six walk-off wins this year, four came on home runs. In addition to Swisher, outfielders Michael Brantley and Michael Bourn and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera hit game-ending homers.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 8-4, 4.03 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 6-4, 3.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kyle Crockett got the biggest thrill of his brief major league career in his shortest outing. In the Indians’ 5-3 win over the Angels on Thursday, Crockett only faced one batter and threw five pitches, but he got his first major league victory. Crockett recorded the last out of the top of the 10th inning, and when the Indians scored four runs in the bottom of the 10th to win it, Crockett was the winner. “It’s an incredible feeling. I kind of snuck in there for the win,” he said.

--DH Nick Swisher had one of the most dramatic hits possible: a walk-off grand slam on a 1-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning that turned a potential 3-1 Indians loss into a 5-3 victory over the Angels.

--RHP Justin Masterson, who lasted only two innings in his previous start, was much better Thursday, pitching seven innings and holding the Angels to one run on four hits. “He was in and out with his command early, but then he settled down and got into a rhythm,” manager Terry Francona said.

--LF Michael Brantley missed Thursday’s game as he continues to recover from a mild concussion he sustained in Monday’s game. Brantley is scheduled to go through a full pregame workout Friday, and if all goes well, he should be back in the lineup Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve never hit a walk-off grand slam in my life. I‘m giddy.” -- DH Nick Swisher, after his 10th-inning blast lifted the Indians to a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Brantley (concussion) left the June 16 game. He did not play June 17 and June 19. He will go through a full pregame workout June 20, and if all goes well, he could start June 21.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Zach McAllister

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn