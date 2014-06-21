Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians made another roster move Friday that impacted their bullpen. Ironically, it was the bullpen that imploded late in the game that proved to be costly in the Indians’ 6-4 loss to Detroit.

Prior to the game the Indians optioned right-hander Zach McAllister to Triple-A Columbus and recalled right-hander Vinnie Pestano from Columbus. The demotion of McAllister is only temporary. Because they have two off days next week in the span of four days, the Indians won’t need a fifth starter until July 1. McAllister is expected to be recalled at that time to rejoin the rotation.

In the meantime, Pestano is getting a chance to re-claim a spot in the bullpen, where he was one of the Indians’ most important relievers just a couple of years ago. However, injuries and poor performance the last two years has resulted in Pestano splitting time between Cleveland and Columbus.

Pestano got into the game Friday and retired the only batter he faced. The other three relievers used by manager Terry Francona didn’t fare nearly as well. Left-hander Marc Rzepczynski and right-handers John Axford and Carlos Carrasco combined to give up four runs on four hits, including two doubles and a home run in 1 2/3 innings.

That sabotaged a late comeback attempt by the Indians, who scored four runs in the eighth inning. Francona seemed particularly disappointed in Axford, who lost his closer’s job barely a month into the season and is now working in middle relief. Friday night Axford only got two outs in the eighth inning, giving up three runs on two hits, including a three-run home by left-fielder J.D. Martinez that was the difference in the game.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 6-7, 4.98 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-3, 4.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zach McAllister was optioned to Triple-A Columbus Friday. The move was made because the Indians, with two off days next week, won’t need a fifth starter until July 1. McAllister is expected to be recalled on July 1 to rejoin the rotation.

--RHP Vinnie Pestano was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday. Pestano, who was one of the best eighth-inning setup men in the American League a few years ago, struggled the last couple years, spending equal time in Cleveland and Columbus. In 25 relief appearances with Columbus this year Pestano was 2-3 with a 1.78 ERA. “He’s to be commended for that,” said Manager Terry Francona. “He was one of the best eighth inning guys in the league a couple years ago. Then he loses his role and gets sent down. But everyone down there said he handled it really well.”

--RHP Corey Kluber, was 4-0 with a 2.09 ERA in six starts in the month of May. In the month of June, however, he is 0-1 with three no decisions and a 4.18 ERA. The best of his four starts in June came Friday, when he pitched seven innings and held the Tigers to two runs. “He dodged his way through a really good lineup, gave us seven innings, and got deep into the game. He did a good job,” said Manager Terry Francona.

--OF Michael Brantley singled in a pinch hitting appearance in the ninth inning Friday. It was Brantley’s first appearance in a game since June 16, when he suffered a mild concussion in a collision at second base. Manager Terry Francona said Brantley will likely be in the starting lineup Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tried to pound the strike zone and work ahead Unfortunately, the one mistake I made to (Detroit DH) Victor (Martinez) was a big one.” -- Indians RHP Corey Kluber after a 6-4 loss to Detroit on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Brantley (concussion) made a pinch hitting appearance in the ninth inning June 20. It was Brantley’s first appearance in a game since suffering a mild concussion June 16 in a collision at second base. Manager Terry Francona said Brantley will likely be in the starting lineup June 21.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Mark Lowe

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn