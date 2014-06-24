Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Shoddy defense has been an ongoing problem for the Cleveland Indians this season, and Sunday it was a major contributing factor in the team’s 10-4 loss to Detroit.

The Indians made three more errors, including two in Detroit’s game-changing, seven-run fifth inning.

“You can’t give a team like that extra opportunities. If you do, you’ll pay for it,” said Indians manager Terry Francona, who has seen too many games negatively impacted by errors this season.

The Indians have made 67 errors this season, easily the most in the major leagues. The next-highest total is 58, by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aside other the Indians, no American League team has more than 55 errors.

Cleveland’s problems catching and throwing the ball are even more vexing because for the most part the Indians are a veteran team that was close to the middle of the pack in the American League in defense last season. Most of the position-player starters this year are the same ones from last season.

However, the Indians inexplicably went from an adequate defensive team to the worst defensive team in the majors. Many of their errors are coming at critical times in games, frequently leading to losses. The Indians’ defensive woes are particularly noticeable on the left side of the infield, where shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera had 14 errors and third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall has 10.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-39

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 4-5, 4.75 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 3-6, 4.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Tomlin took the brunt of the damage in a seven-run fifth inning by the Tigers on Sunday. Tomlin didn’t get much help from the Indians’ defense, which made two errors in the inning, but Tomlin was unwilling to use the errors as an excuse. “I didn’t do enough to limit the damage in that inning,” he said. “That’s on me. I’ve got to make better pitches.”

--OF Nyjer Morgan will return to Cleveland this week to be examined by Indians doctors. Morgan, on the disabled list since May 15 with a right knee sprain, had been rehabbing the knee at the Indians’ spring training complex in Goodyear, Ariz. The original eight- to 12-week timetable for his return still applies.

--DH Nick Swisher continues to struggle. He went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts Sunday. In nine games since coming off the disabled list June 12, Swisher is batting .108 (4-for-37) with 18 strikeouts and no walks. For the season overall, Swisher is hitting .194.

--RHP Justin Masterson will start Tuesday at Arizona. It will be just his second career start vs. the Diamondbacks, his first as a member of the Indians. His only other start against Arizona came on June 24, 2008, as a member of the Red Sox, when he allowed four runs in six innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They blew it open, and we helped them. They don’t need any help.” -- Manager Terry Francona, after the Indians committed three errors Sunday in a 10-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He was rehabbing at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex, but he will return to Cleveland to be examined in late June. He was completing pool workouts in Arizona as of June 22. He might be able to return in mid July.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Mark Lowe

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn