Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer returned to Arizona a (partially) changed man Tuesday.

Bauer, selected by the Diamondbacks with the third overall pick in the 2011 draft, spent only 18 months in the organization before being sent to Cleveland in a three-team, nine-player package that brought shortstop Didi Gregorius, left-hander Tony Sipp and a minor-leaguer to Arizona on Dec. 11, 2012.

Bauer struggled to throw strikes with the Diamondbacks, and they did not seem convinced that the quirky Bauer could make the necessary adjustments to the major leagues. He seems to have turned the corner with the Indians.

Bauer rejoined the Cleveland rotation on May 20 after opening the season in the minors, and he is acquitting himself well, going 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA. He has made quality starts in four of his eight outings, and his pitches are consistently around the plate. After walking 29 in 33 1/3 major leagues innings between Arizona and Cleveland in 2012-13, Bauer is averaging a very manageable 3.4 walks per nine innings this season. He has 47 strikeouts in 47 innings.

“I’ve changed my repertoire slightly,” said Bauer, 23. “My general approach way of attacking hitters is still the same. I‘m just more advanced with it and better able to execute it now. I think people think I am stuck in one thing. I‘m not. I‘m always trying to get better and learn new stuff. If I like it, put it in. My routine morphs from start to start slightly and from year to year. The key principles are still the same, but it’s how I get to that warm feeling.”

The Indians like the commitment Bauer is showing to his craft.

”He has been open and trying hard to be the best pitcher he can be. That’s what we all want,“ manager Terry Francona said. ”Trev is never going to be loudest player in the room (clubhouse), and that’s OK. But he is really trying hard to be a good teammate, things that maybe he is not always aware of.

”I don’t think he ever does anything to make you mad. He’s not that type of kid. I just don’t think he is always aware of the perception.

“He’s been really good. It doesn’t always translate into every start, but that’s young pitching. He competes his (butt) off, and he has a lot of weapons.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-40

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cory Kluber, 6-5, 3.30 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Carlos Santana had four hits and two walks, reaching base the first six times he batted in a 14-inning loss to Arizona on Tuesday. His two-run homer in the 11th gave Cleveland an 8-6 lead that the bullpen could not hold. “He’s back to what we need,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “We’ve said all along, when he gets back, it won’t be just singles. It’s good to get him back in our lineup hitting like that.” Santana had two singles, a double and a homer.

--RHP Mark Lowe, the last man out of the bullpen, gave up a run on two hits and an intentional walk in one-third of an inning while taking the loss in a 9-8, 14-inning defeat at Arizona on Tuesday. “It’s one of those games stuff went up and down, up and down, up and down,” Lowe said. “It’s a marathon.” Cleveland led 4-1 and 5-2 in the early innings, then took an 8-6 lead in the 11th that RHP Bryan Shaw and RHP John Axford could not hold.

--1B/DH Nick Swisher was given a start off Monday, when Cleveland began a two-game interleague series at Arizona, although he was used as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of the Indians’ 9-8, 14-inning loss. C/1B Carlos Santana, who played third base earlier in the season, started at first base with groundball pitcher RHP Justin Masterson on the mound. “With ‘Masty’ pitching, kinda wanted to take our infield defense first,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “Moving Carlos after not playing third (recently) didn’t seem to make a ton of sense. I don’t know what we’re going to do tomorrow, we’ll see.” Swisher’s knees are fine, Francona said. Swisher was activated from the disabled list June 12 after recovering from a hyperextended left knee.

--2B Jason Kipnis has 26 hits since returning from the disabled list May 28, but only four have been for extra bases, three of them doubles. He hit a triple Tuesday, and he was thrown out attempting to stretch it into a inside-the-park homer in the 13th inning. In those 24 games, he has a .280 slugging percentage and nine RBIs. “He has felt he has not gotten into a real good rhythm yet,” manager Terry Francona said. “He has a presence at the plate, but from the time I’ve been around Kip, he will get hot, and he will get real hot. It just hasn’t happened yet.” Kipnis, who missed a month with a strained right oblique muscle, is hitting .247 with three home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

--SS Francisco Lindor was selected to participate for the World team in the Futures Game to be played July 13 as part of the All-Star Game festivities. “There’s a lot to like,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “Good kid, and has a lot of talent. It’s a big compliment to him that he got invited to that game.” Lindor, the eighth player taken in the 2011 draft, is hitting .281/.360/.403 with six home runs and 43 RBIs in 72 games at Double-A Akron. At 20, Lindor is one of the youngest players in Double-A this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Both teams were spent. Neither team had anybody left to hit. Both teams’ starters struggled. We come back. They come back. They score and you go home.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, after using 23 players in a 9-8, 14-inning loss in Arizona in which the Indians squandered 4-1, 5-2 and 8-6 leads.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He was rehabbing at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex, but he will return to Cleveland to be examined in late June. He was completing pool workouts in Arizona as of June 22. He might be able to return in mid July.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Mark Lowe

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn