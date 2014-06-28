Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The knee issue that has bothered Indians righty Justin Masterson for a good part of this season probably won’t cost him his next start, but it will delay it.

Masterson was scratched from his Sunday start, citing knee soreness, although he didn’t seem too concerned before Friday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

“I’ll get pushed back a couple of days and then come back firing,” Masterson told The Cleveland Plain-Dealer. “Technically, I’ll miss that start Sunday, but I’ll probably pitch a couple of days after that.”

Masterson could be on the mound for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The more pressing issue is who will start Sunday’s series finale in Seattle. The top candidate appears to be left-hander T.J. House, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on June 16. House has already made five starts with Cleveland this season, with an 0-1 record and a 4.88 ERA to show for it.

Masterson, 29, has struggled this season to the tune of a 4-5 record and 5.03 ERA, and the knee issue seems to be a factor. He complained of knee soreness after his second start of the season and has never really been right.

Masterson has yet to miss a start this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 4-5, 4.39 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 7-5, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson had his scheduled Sunday start pushed back because of lingering knee soreness. Masterson had been battling knee issues for most of this season. He is likely to pitch in Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--LHP T.J. House looks likely to take RHP Justin Masterson’s spot as Sunday starter in Seattle. House is currently in Triple-A, so the Indians would have to make a roster move. He made five starts, going 0-1 with a 4.88 ERA, before getting optioned two weeks ago.

--C Yan Gomes saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 performance in Seattle on Friday night. He struck out on his final two at-bats, leading off the seventh and ninth innings.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera took a pitch off his right hand in Friday’s third inning, but he was able to stay in the game. A team trainer came out to look at Cabrera’s hand before he took first base, and he showed no effects of the injury the rest of the way.

--RHP Josh Tomlin is on a three-start losing streak, and he hasn’t made it through the sixth inning in any of those starts. In the process, Tomlin has seen his season ERA swell from 3.12 to 4.39. He is scheduled to be the Indians’ starter Saturday night in Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He fought his command a little bit. He didn’t work ahead very often. But as he got into the game, I though he got much better.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, of RHP Trevor Bauer, who allowed three earned runs and nine hits in 6 1/3 innings Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (hand) took a pitch off his right hand June 27, but he was able to stay in the game. A team trainer came out to look at Cabrera’s hand before he took first base, and he showed no effects of the injury the rest of the way.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He was rehabbing at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex, but he will return to Cleveland to be examined in late June. He was completing pool workouts in Arizona as of June 22. He might be able to return in mid-July.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn