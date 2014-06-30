Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The buzz of the weekend revolved around a struggling starting pitcher who found his way into an unlikely place in history.

Indians righty Josh Tomlin was coming off three consecutive rough outings -- each of them due to what he summed up as “bad pitching” -- when he shocked the Seattle Mariners by pitching a one-hit, complete-game shutout on Saturday night. Even more impressive was that Tomlin was able to do it with a career-high 11 strikeouts (his previous best was eight) while not issuing a single walk.

Only 21 times in major league history has a pitcher thrown a complete-game shutout while issuing one hit or fewer and striking out at least 11 without issuing a walk. The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw did it during a June 18 no-hitter. The only other Cleveland pitcher to do it was Len Barker during a 1981 no-hitter.

Tomlin said he didn’t expect the performance to have much of an impact on his season moving forward, but it was a huge step in the right direction after he got tagged for 28 hits and 18 runs in three consecutive losing efforts leading up to Saturday’s start.

Tomlin got an extra day of rest between starts, and that will be the case again the next time around as he’s expected to take the mound after an off day next Thursday. Anything close to similar results would be just fine with the Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 7-5, 3.09 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 7-4, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP T.J. House was recalled from Triple-A to make Sunday’s start. He threw six innings while allowing two earned runs off six hits in a 3-0 loss to Seattle. House was matching Seattle starter Felix Hernandez in a scoreless game before serving up a two-run homer to the Mariners’ Robinson Cano in the sixth.

--LHP Nick Hagadone was optioned to Triple-A Columbus before Sunday’s game, clearing a spot for starter T.J. House to be recalled. Hagadone had a 6.00 ERA in six appearances with the Indians.

--SS Mike Aviles was back in the lineup Sunday after going 2-for-3 the previous night. Aviles went 0-for-3 after getting four hits in six at-bats over his previous two starts.

--RHP Josh Tomlin found himself in pretty elite company after Saturday’s one-hit, complete-game shutout in a 5-0 win over Seattle. It marked only the 21st time that a pitcher has thrown a complete game while allowing one hit or less, striking out at least 11 batters and not issuing a walk. The only Cleveland pitcher to ever do it was Len Barker during his 1981 perfect game, and the only other time it has happened this season came when the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw no-hit Colorado while striking out 15 on June 18. Cleveland legend Bob Feller had three no-hitters and 12 one-hitters, but never with at least 11 strikeouts and no walks.

--RHP Corey Kluber is coming off his best start of the season, having thrown seven shutout innings of four-hit ball in a 6-1 win over Arizona his last time out. Kluber has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his past three starts. He is scheduled to start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, which would mark the fourth time this season that Kluber has faced a National League team. In his previous three starts against NL teams, Kluber is 3-0 with a 2.21 ERA. He has won all six of his starts against National League teams in his career, having allowed three earned runs or fewer each time out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought T.J. was really good. We are not here bragging about his outing because of the way Felix (Hernandez) threw.” -- Manager Terry Francona, of LHP T.J. House, who allowed two earned runs off six hits in a 3-0 loss to Seattle Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (hand) took a pitch off his right hand June 27, but he was able to stay in the game. A team trainer came out to look at Cabrera’s hand before he took first base, and he showed no effects of the injury the rest of the way.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He was rehabbing at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex, but he will return to Cleveland to be examined in late June. He was completing pool workouts in Arizona as of June 22. He might be able to return in mid-July.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn