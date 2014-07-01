Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Michael Brantley is developing into the total package, according to Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona.

”I think he understands the league a little bit better, understands himself a little bit better, what (the opposition) is trying to do him,“ Francona said of left fielder before the Indians’ 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. ”Some of those balls he hit in the gap are now carrying for home runs. He’s always been a consistent player, but now he’s consistent at a higher level, which is good for us.

“Now he’s turning into one of the better players in the game. He does it in all phases, baserunning, defense, leadership. He’s pretty much what you’re looking for.”

Brantley, 27, is batting .314 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs after going 0-for-3 Monday. He also has nine stolen bases. Brantley’s arm has produce nine outfield assists, leaving him tied for second in the majors behind Oakland Yoenis Cespedes, who has 10.

Though Brantley has hit a rough spot -- he is in a 1-for-13 funk -- he is still in the running for an All-Star berth. Brantley was sixth in voting for American League outfielders heading into Monday’s games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-43

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 4-5, 5.03 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 5-4, 2.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C/1B Carlos Santana, originally signed by the Dodgers as a non-drafted free agent in 2004, faced his old club for the first time. He hit some balls hard off Dodgers RHP Dan Haren but finished 0-for-3. Santana was traded by the Dodgers to the Indians for 3B/1B Casey Blake in 2008.

--RHP Corey Kluber gave up a run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings in Monday’s loss to the Dodgers. Kluber (7-6) struck out five and issued one walk, which was intentional. He pitched well despite giving up the game-winning hit in the seventh inning to PH Clint Robinson. “I thought Kluber was tremendous. Just really good,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He was outstanding.”

--CF Michael Bourn recorded Cleveland’s only hit Monday night in the Indians’ 1-0 loss to the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Bourn beat out an infield single that was initially called an out by first base umpire Adrian Johnson. However, the call was overturned after manager Terry Francona asked for a review.

--RHP Cody Allen threw a perfect inning Monday at Los Angeles. In his past seven outings, Allen has allowed one run on two hits and one walk in 7 2/3 innings. He has 10 strikeouts in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Haren pitched really well. Threw a lot of strikes and stayed out of the middle of the plate the entire game. He threw enough cutters in to where he broke a couple of bats or jammed us and got us to thinking. I didn’t see a whole lot of mistakes he made.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on Dodgers RHP Dan Haren, who threw one-hit, shutout ball over seven innings, striking out five and walking one Monday in Los Angeles’ 1-0 win over Cleveland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He was rehabbing at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex, but he will return to Cleveland to be examined in late June. He was completing pool workouts in Arizona as of June 22. He might be able to return in mid-July.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn