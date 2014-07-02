Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- After being one-hit in their previous two games, the Cleveland Indians awoke from their offensive slumber Tuesday.

A two-run home run in the first inning by Lonnie Chisenhall provided a much-needed boosted for the Indians, who continued to smack around the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitching in 10-3 romp at Dodger Stadium.

Cleveland went a combined 2-for-54 (.037) while being blanked 3-0 by the Seattle Mariners on Sunday and then earning a 1-0 decision over the Dodgers on Monday night.

Two players who were struggled mightily were right fielder David Murphy and first baseman Nick Swisher, but both broke out with strong outings Tuesday. Murphy went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Swisher finished 2-for-4 and knocked in two runs.

“It felt great,” said Murphy, who was mired in a 1-for-44 funk entering the game. “We know what we’re capable of, and when we play like we’re capable of, good things usually happen, and we usually like the results. Tonight, that was the case.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-4, 4.39 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 9-4, 3.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson lasted just three innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out seven and threw 85 pitches. It marked the fifth time in his past nine starts that he failed to complete five innings.

--OF David Murphy was experiencing a rough spell at the plate, going 1-for-44, including a 0-for-25 stretch, before he went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “It felt great,” Murphy said of the offensive outburst.

--C Yan Gomes went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Cleveland’s 10-3 rout of the Dodgers on Tuesday night. Gomes also was a pivotal figure in the Indians’ triple play, tagging out Dodger 2B Dee Gordon at the plate on a throw from LF Michael Brantley and then firing to second, where 2B Jason Kipnis tagged out RF Yasiel Puig. Gomes momentarily celebrated after tagging out Gordon before realizing Puig was bolting to second. “Great job dekeing (Puig) into going and not paying attention,” RF David Murphy joked.

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run home run off Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett in the first inning. It was Chisenhall’s ninth home run of the season. The two RBIs allowed Chisenhall, arguably the Indians’ top hitter this season, to surpass his RBI total from the 2013 season. Chisenhall has 38 RBIs this year after driving in 36 runs last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was kind of a crazy game. There was a lot going on.” -- Manager Terry Francona, after the Indians’ 10-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. The game included a Cleveland triple play that sparked two video reviews.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He rehabbed at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex through June. He might be able to return in mid-July.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn