Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Indians were soaring before their flight home Wednesday.

That’s because the American League’s worst road team ended its eight-game trip by rallying for a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The victory allowed Cleveland to take two of three from Los Angeles and finish the West Coast swing with a 4-4 mark.

“Anytime you go .500 on the road, it’s huge, especially to come here as well as this team has been playing to take two out of three,” said right fielder Ryan Raburn, who homered to give Cleveland an early lead. “I think that’s a great confidence boost for us.”

Cleveland has an 18-28 road mark. However, the Indians can conveniently forget that record since they finished their second road trip in the past month with a .500 mark. They are 5-5 on another roady in June.

Before Wednesday’s win, they had dropped eight of their last 10 to visits to National League ball parks. One of those wins was Tuesday against the Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-43

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 5-7, 3.26 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 5-5, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer, who grew up in the Southern California area and was a standout at UCLA, allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings in Wednesday’s contest against the Dodgers. Bauer struck out two and walked two on 102 pitches (64 strikes). “I did alright. The team won, so that’s good,” said Bauer, who made his professional debut at Dodger Stadium as friends and family looked on. “I thought I threw the ball OK.”

--OF Ryan Raburn tagged an 0-1 pitch from Ryu for a two-run homer into the left-field pavilion to give the Indians an early lead with one out in the fourth inning. It was Raburn’s second home run of the season. “He’s got a good change-up,” Raburn said of Ryu. “He throws all four of his pitches for strikes. We were able to just battle him. We were only able to scrape two runs, but to get those two were good enough. He’s a good pitcher.”

--LF Mike Aviles delivered a two-run single in the eighth inning to rally the Indians to a 5-4 victory Wednesday over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Aviles went 2-for-4 in the win. The game-winning hit was particularly satisfying to Avila since the Dodgers intentionally walked third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall to get to him.

--RHP Cody Allen worked a scoreless 1 1/3 innings and earned his eighth save in Wednesday’s 5-4 win over the Dodgers. Allen has allowed only one earned run in the past 14 1/3 innings, recording 19 strikeouts and holding opposing batters to a .091 average during that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anytime you go .500 on the road, it’s huge, especially to come here as well as this team has been playing to take two out of three. I think that’s a great confidence boost for us.”-- Indians RF Ryan Raburn after a 5-4 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He rehabbed at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex through June. He might be able to return in mid-July.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn