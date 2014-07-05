Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH
CLEVELAND -- The Indians’ starting pitching has been better of late, but right-hander Josh Tomlin struggled Friday night, leading to a 7-1 loss to Kansas City.
Tomlin gave up a three-run home run to third baseman Mike Moustakas in the sixth inning that turned a 2-0 Indians deficit into a 5-0 deficit that basically decided the game.
“I made a few mistakes, and the home run by Moustakas really took the wind out of our sails. That’s on me,” Tomlin said. “As a pitcher, when you make a mistake and it turns into a three-run homer, that’s really deflating to your team.”
It was the 12th home run allowed by Tomlin, the most of any Indians pitcher. In 5 2/3 innings, Tomlin was charged with five runs on 10 hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter, but that sixth inning, when he gave up three runs on three hits, was his undoing.
“Josh pitched better than his linescore,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “Until the three-run home run, he kept it manageable and gave us a fighting chance.”
Coming into the game, Indians starting pitchers had a 2.27 ERA in their past seven games. During that stretch, the starting pitchers struck out 43 and walked 10. Tomlin pitched the best game in that stretch -- a complete-game one-hitter in a 5-0 victory at Seattle on June 28. But he wasn’t nearly as sharp Friday night.
MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 5-6, 3.69) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 0-2, 4.54).
--OF Michael Brantley drove in the Indians’ only run Friday night when he belted a solo home run off RHP Yordano Ventura in the ninth inning. Brantley has hit a career-high 13 home runs. His previous best was 10, hit last year.
--RHP Corey Kluber would seem to have a decent chance at being named to the American League All-Star team when the rosters are announced Sunday. Kluber is 7-6 with a 2.99 ERA in 18 starts, and in 117 1/3 innings he has nearly 100 more strikeouts (127) than walks (29). “He’s been very consistent, and he’s been doing it for a long period of time. That’s when people start to notice you,” said manager Terry Francona.
--C Yan Gomes, a native of Brazil, took batting practice prior to Friday’s game while wearing a yellow Brazilian soccer jersey while the country’s World Cup match vs. Colombia was shown on the ballpark video board. Gomes is the first Brazilian-born player to reach the major leagues.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “His stuff is electric. He’s throwing 98, 99, 100 (mph), with a good changeup.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on Kansas City Royals RHP Yordano Ventura, who went 8 1/3 innings for the victory on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He rehabbed at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex through June. He might be able to return in mid-July.
--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.
RHP Justin Masterson
RHP Corey Kluber
RHP Josh Tomlin
RHP Trevor Bauer
LHP T.J. House
RHP John Axford (closer)
RHP Cody Allen
RHP Scott Atchison
LHP Marc Rzepczynski
RHP Bryan Shaw
RHP Carlos Carrasco
LHP Kyle Crockett
RHP Vinnie Pestano
Yan Gomes
George Kottaras
1B Carlos Santana
2B Jason Kipnis
SS Asdrubal Cabrera
3B Lonnie Chisenhall
DH Nick Swisher
INF Mike Aviles
LF Michael Brantley
CF Michael Bourn
RF David Murphy
OF Ryan Raburn