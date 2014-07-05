Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Indians’ starting pitching has been better of late, but right-hander Josh Tomlin struggled Friday night, leading to a 7-1 loss to Kansas City.

Tomlin gave up a three-run home run to third baseman Mike Moustakas in the sixth inning that turned a 2-0 Indians deficit into a 5-0 deficit that basically decided the game.

“I made a few mistakes, and the home run by Moustakas really took the wind out of our sails. That’s on me,” Tomlin said. “As a pitcher, when you make a mistake and it turns into a three-run homer, that’s really deflating to your team.”

It was the 12th home run allowed by Tomlin, the most of any Indians pitcher. In 5 2/3 innings, Tomlin was charged with five runs on 10 hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter, but that sixth inning, when he gave up three runs on three hits, was his undoing.

“Josh pitched better than his linescore,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “Until the three-run home run, he kept it manageable and gave us a fighting chance.”

Coming into the game, Indians starting pitchers had a 2.27 ERA in their past seven games. During that stretch, the starting pitchers struck out 43 and walked 10. Tomlin pitched the best game in that stretch -- a complete-game one-hitter in a 5-0 victory at Seattle on June 28. But he wasn’t nearly as sharp Friday night.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 5-6, 3.69) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 0-2, 4.54).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Tomlin was 5-2 in 10 career games vs. Kansas City prior to his start Friday night, a 7-1 loss in which he gave up five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. The big blow was a three-run home run by third baseman Mike Moustakas in the sixth inning. “I made a few mistakes, and the home run really took the wind out of our sails. That’s on me,” Tomlin said. “As a pitcher, when you make a mistake and it turns into a three-run homer, that’s really deflating to your team.”

--OF Michael Brantley drove in the Indians’ only run Friday night when he belted a solo home run off RHP Yordano Ventura in the ninth inning. Brantley has hit a career-high 13 home runs. His previous best was 10, hit last year.

--RHP Corey Kluber would seem to have a decent chance at being named to the American League All-Star team when the rosters are announced Sunday. Kluber is 7-6 with a 2.99 ERA in 18 starts, and in 117 1/3 innings he has nearly 100 more strikeouts (127) than walks (29). “He’s been very consistent, and he’s been doing it for a long period of time. That’s when people start to notice you,” said manager Terry Francona.

--C Yan Gomes, a native of Brazil, took batting practice prior to Friday’s game while wearing a yellow Brazilian soccer jersey while the country’s World Cup match vs. Colombia was shown on the ballpark video board. Gomes is the first Brazilian-born player to reach the major leagues.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His stuff is electric. He’s throwing 98, 99, 100 (mph), with a good changeup.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on Kansas City Royals RHP Yordano Ventura, who went 8 1/3 innings for the victory on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He rehabbed at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex through June. He might be able to return in mid-July.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn