Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians will play without a key performer in the week leading up to the All-Star break.

Prior to their 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, the Indians placed center fielder Michael Bourn on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained left hamstring.

It is the latest in a series of hamstring issues that have plagued Bourn over the last two years. He injured the hamstring in the Indians’ last game of the regular season last year, leading to offseason surgery.

Bourn had another hamstring flare-up in spring training this year, and it caused him to start the season on the disabled list. In May, he missed three games with a tight hamstring, although he wasn’t placed on the disabled list. He was placed on the DL Sunday, however, with still another hamstring strain.

“Best-case scenario, he wasn’t going to be able to play until next weekend,” manager Terry Francona said. “Then with the All-Star break, we have four days off, so this seemed to be the best way to handle it.”

Bourn admits he is frustrated by his ongoing hamstring issues.

“It felt real good,” he said. “It’s probably the best it’s felt throughout the whole thing. I was excited about it, then this happens. I started feeling really good about two weeks ago. I felt like my legs were under me like they normally are. Now I have to go back to square one. I have to take a step back and try to get it back strong.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-44

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 4-5, 5.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Michael Bourn was placed on the disabled list Sunday with a strained left hamstring. Bourn sustained the injury while scoring from second base on a single in the eighth inning of Saturday’s game. “Best-case scenario, he wasn’t going to be able to play until next weekend. Then with the All-Star break, we have four days off, so this seemed to be the best way to handle it,” manager Terry Francona said.

--OF Tyler Holt’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. Holt takes the place of OF Michael Bourn, who was placed on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain. In a combined 263 at-bats at Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron this year, Holt hit .300 with two home runs and 26 RBI. “He can play all three outfield positions. He swings at strikes. He’s done everything that was asked of him at every level he’s played. It’s nice to be able to reward guys who do it right,” manager Terry Francona said.

--RHP Corey Kluber pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk Sunday in his 4-1 win over Kansas City. Manager Terry Francona continues to rave about Kluber, who is 8-6 with a 2.86 ERA. “It’s just nice to write his name in the lineup,” Francona said. “He has the weapons, he has the poise and he really competes.”

--1B Carlos Santana continues to hit well since coming off the seven-day concussion disabled list on June 6. In 26 games since then, Santana is hitting .302 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 96 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I would have loved to have finished the game, any pitcher would, but I‘m not going to second-guess (manager Terry Francona). He’s the manager, and we all have confidence in Cody.” -- RHP Corey Kluber, who threw 8 1/3 innings Sunday before RHP Cody Allen closed out the Indians’ 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He might be able to return right after the All-Star break.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He rehabbed at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex through June. He might be able to return in mid-July.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF/OF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Tyler Holt