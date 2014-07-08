Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians’ roster took on a different configuration Monday, prior to their 5-3 loss to the Yankees. Before the game the Indians acquired outfielder Chris Dickerson from Pittsburgh, in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

The trade was necessitated by the results of an MRI on outfielder Michael Bourn, who was placed on the disabled list on Sunday with a strained left hamstring. The MRI showed that the injury was more serious than was first thought.

Manager Terry Francona said it now looks like Bourn will be out for three to four weeks. So the Indians traded for Dickerson, who immediately went into the starting lineup Monday night, playing left field and batting ninth. Dickerson had a single in three at bats.

To get Dickerson on their roster, the Indians designated for assignment catcher George Kottaras. That leaves the Indians with two catchers on the roster; however, one of those catchers is Carlos Santana, who spent time on the 7-day concussion disabled list earlier in the season.

Santana has not caught a game since coming off the disabled list on June 6, and it’s believed the Indians would prefer that he not catch, so he can avoid getting another concussion. As a result, another roster move to add a catcher seems likely, which is what Francona hinted when asked prior to the game if Santana was going to be used at catcher again.

“He’s the backup tonight, but moving forward, we’ll see,” said Francona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 12-3, 2.27 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-4, 4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson’s disastrous season continued Monday night as he gave up five runs in two innings in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees. In his last five starts Masterson is 0-2 with a 9.50 ERA, and opposing batters are hitting .408 against him. “It’s always frustrating when you’re not doing well, but what’s most frustrating is that I feel like I‘m letting the guys down,” Masterson said.

--OF Michael Bourn is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks with a strained hamstring. Bourn was placed on the disabled list Sunday, and an MRI done that day revealed more damage than was originally thought.

--OF Chris Dickerson was acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade for a player to be named later or cash. Dickerson has spent the entire season at Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was hitting .309 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs in 236 at-bats.

--C George Kottaras was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for OF Chris Dickerson, who was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh. In 10 games with the Indians, Kottaras hit .286 (6-for-21) with three home runs and four RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not going to make a decision like that five minutes after the game. I want to talk to Masty first.” - Indians manager Terry Francona, regarding whether he will replace Jason Masterson in the rotation after Masterson failed to make it out of the third inning Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn will miss more time than expected with his strained hamstring. Bourn was placed on the disabled list on July 6 but an MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Manager Terry Francona said Bourn will likely miss 3-4 weeks.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He rehabbed at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex through June. He might be able to return in mid-July.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF/OF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Tyler Holt

OF Chris Dickerson