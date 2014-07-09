Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Prior to their 5-3 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday, the Cleveland Indians placed right-hander Justin Masterson on the disabled list with inflammation in the right knee. The news was not unexpected because Masterson has been unable to shake a season long slump.

In 19 starts, Masterson is 4-6 with a 5.51 ERA. In his last five starts, he is 0-2 with a 9.50 ERA. In those five starts opposing batters have hit .408 against Masterson, who has averaged 8.5 walks per nine innings.

Masterson’s timing in having the worst season of his career couldn’t be worse. He can become a free agent after this season, but he has done little to increase his value. He was the Indians’ opening day starter, but in five of his last eight starts he has pitched less than five innings.

The Indians have not yet announced who will replace Masterson in the rotation, but there appear to be just two candidates -- right-handers Zach McAllister and Danny Salazar, both of whom started the season in the Indians’ rotation, but are now in the rotation at Triple-A Columbus.

Masterson’s turn in the rotation comes up Saturday vs. the Chicago White Sox. At Columbus, McAllister in six starts is 5-0 with a 2.23 ERA. Salazar has made eight starts at Columbus and is 3-5 with a 4.93 ERA. The only member of the Indians’ opening day starting rotation who is still in the rotation is right-hander Corey Kluber. Masterson is on the disabled list, McAllister and Salazar are both at Columbus and right-hander Carlos Carrasco is in the Indians bullpen.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 5-6, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson has been put on the disabled list with an inflamed right knee. Masterson is 4-6 with a 5.51 ERA in 19 starts. In his last five starts he is 0-2 with a 9.50 ERA. “He’s an all-star pitcher, but he’s had a rough go of it,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

--C Roberto Perez has been called up from Triple-A Columbus to be the backup to starting C Yan Gomes. Perez, 25, was a 33rd round pick by the Indians in the 2008 June Draft. At Columbus Perez was hitting .305 with 8 home runs and 43 RBI. “He’s had a phenomenal year offensively and defensively. We think he can help us,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

--LHP Nick Hagadone has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. This will be Hagadone’s fourth stint with the Indians this season. In his first three he appeared in 23 games and was 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA.

--OF Tyler Holt has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Holt was recalled from Columbus on July 6. He appeared in one game but did not get an at bat.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We did a really good job of staying off balls out of the zone and hitting fastballs that were in the zone.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona after his team beat RHP Masahiro Tanaka and the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (inflammation in right knee) was placed on the disabled list on July 8.

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn likely will be out until late July or early August.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He rehabbed at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex through June. He might be able to return in mid-July.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF/OF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson