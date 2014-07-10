Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- A new face is ready to join the Cleveland Indians’ frequently altered rotation.

It qualifies as an old face, too.

Right-hander Zach McAllister will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, and he will start that day against the Chicago White Sox. He is taking the place of right-hander Justin Masterson, who landed on the disabled list Tuesday due to an inflamed right knee.

McAllister started the season in Cleveland’s rotation, but after he went 3-4 with a 5.89 ERA in 10 starts, he was placed on the disabled list with a lower back strain. When he was healthy again, he was optioned to Columbus, where he pitched so well he has earned a return to the major league club and a spot back in the rotation. In six starts at Columbus, McAllister went 5-0 with a 2.23 ERA.

The two candidates to replace Masterson in the rotation were right-hander Danny Salazar and McAllister. Salazar is also at Columbus, where he is apparently pitching better than his numbers. In eight starts with in Triple-A, Salazar is 3-5 with a 4.93 ERA, but Cleveland manager Terry Francona said the reports from Columbus are that Salazar’s last two starts were outstanding.

Although he got bypassed for this opening in the major league rotation, Salazar likely will be back on the big league club before the end of the month. The Indians have a doubleheader scheduled for July 19 in Detroit. They will need an extra pitcher that day, and Francona indicated that it probably would be Salazar.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-46

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 3-4, 4.01 ERA) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 1-2, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Nick Swisher, whose batting average has been below .200 for the majority of the season, is hitting .276 with two home runs and nine RBIs in July. “Swish is showing signs of becoming more dangerous,” manager Terry Francona said. “He can change a game with one swing of his bat, and he knows it.” Swisher went 2-for-6 with two RBIs on Wednesday.

--CF Michael Brantley struck out in the second innings Wednesday night, snapping his streak of 60 consecutive plate appearances without a strikeout. He finished the night 1-for-6, extending his hitting streak to seven games.

--RHP Josh Tomlin pitched seven innings Tuesday, allowing four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Tomlin has pitched a career-high 21 2/3 consecutive innings without walking a batter. His previous career high was 20 consecutive innings in June 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had the guys up there that we’d want up there in that situation. I’ll take my chances with them every time.” -- Manager Terry Francona, after Indians SS Asdrubal Cabrera and CF Michael Brantley couldn’t bring home the tying run from second base in the 14th inning Wednesday, ending Cleveland’s 5-4 loss to the New York Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn likely will be out until late July or early August.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He rehabbed at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex through June. He might be able to return in mid-July.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF/OF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson