Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- After being held scoreless on five hits through the first six innings, the Cleveland Indians scored nine runs on 10 hits in the last two innings to beat the New York Yankees 9-3 on Thursday night. One of the ringleaders of the late rally was the newest member of the team.

Rookie backup catcher Roberto Perez, playing in his first major league game, made it a memorable one. Perez stroked his first major league hit, a single, in the Indians’ four-run seventh inning. He followed that by belting his first major league home run, a two-run blast, in the Indians’ five-run eighth inning.

“I still can’t believe it. It was awesome just being out there,” said Perez, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. Perez is one of the Indians’ better minor league prospects, despite being selected in the 33rd round of the 2008 draft.

He was having a big year at Columbus when he was recalled. In 174 at-bats at Columbus he was hitting .305 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs. Manager Terry Francona said Indians officials feel Perez had earned a promotion to the major league roster.

“He’s such a good defensive catcher, that’s a given,” Francona said. “With a backup catcher, any offense you get is a bonus, and he’s such a strong kid. We think he can help us.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 3-5, 4.13 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-6, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who has spent most of the first half of the season trying to get enough plate appearances to qualify for being listed among the American League batting leaders, finally appeared among the leaders Thursday for the first time this season. Chisenhall was tied with teammate OF Michael Brantley for fourth in the league with a .325 batting average.

--C Roberto Perez made his first major league start Thursday night. Perez replaced C Yan Gomes, who was given the night off after catching all 14 innings of the game Wednesday night. Perez made the most of his debut, getting his first major league hit, a single in the seventh inning, and his first major league home run, a two-run homer in the eighth inning. “I still can’t believe it. It was awesome just being out there,” he said.

--OF Chris Dickerson has been impressive since being acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh on July 7. Dickerson has been playing left field in place of OF Michael Brantley, who has moved to center field, replacing OF Michael Bourn, who is on the disabled list with a strained hamstring. In four starts in left field since joining the Indians, Dickerson is hitting .467 (7-for-15). “He’s been on base a lot,” said manager Terry Francona.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera hasn’t been very good in the clutch this season. He came into Thursday’s game hitting .179 with runners in scoring position and .167 with the bases loaded. But in the seventh inning Thursday Cabrera hit a bases loaded, game-tying triple. It’s the first bases loaded triple hit by an Indians player at Progressive Field since Ryan Garko, on Sept. 21, 2008.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I still can’t believe it,” he said. “It was awesome just being out there.” -- Cleveland C Roberto Perez, who made his first major league start and had two hits -- including a homer -- in a 9-3 Indians win over the Yankees on Thursday night.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn likely will be out until late July or early August.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He rehabbed at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex through June. He might be able to return in mid-July.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF/OF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson