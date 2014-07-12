Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Prior to their 7-4 win over the Chicago White Friday, the Indians optioned left-hander T.J. House to Triple-A Columbus, as the team continues to tinker with its starting rotation. House has made nine appearances, eight of them starts, and is 1-2 with a 4.40 ERA.

House will actually remain in the Indians rotation, but by sending him to the minor leagues, he can make one start during the All-Star break, which will allow Indians officials to keep him on his regular turn to pitch. He is expected to be recalled after the All-Star break and will rejoin the Indians rotation.

Meanwhile, right-hander Zach McAllister will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus, and will start Saturday’s game against the White Sox. It will be McAllister’s first start for the Indians since May 21.

McAllister was placed on the disabled list on May 22 with a lower back strain. When he came off the disabled list, he was optioned to Columbus, where he pitched very well, going 5-0 with a 2.23 ERA in six starts.

McAllister is taking the place in the rotation of right-hander Justin Masterson, who has been placed on the disabled list with right knee inflammation. McAllister is expected to remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-46

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 3-5, 4.52 ERA) at Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-4, 5.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP T.J. House has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. House, who is 1-2 with a 4.40 ERA in nine appearances, eight starts. House will make one minor league start and is expected to be recalled following the All-Star break, when he will rejoin the rotation.

--RHP Austin Adams has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In 30 relief appearances at Columbus, Adams was 2-1 with two saves and a 2.29 ERA. In 39 1/3 innings, he gave up 32 hits, with 35 strikeouts and eight walks.

--DH Nick Swisher hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning Friday night. Swisher has hit three home runs in his last five games as he attempts to shake a season-long slump. “It wouldn’t surprise me to see his home runs and RBIs where they should be by the end of the year,” said manager Terry Francona.

--RHP Cody Allen Friday night picked up his 11th save in 12 save opportunities since replacing RHP John Axford as closer. Allen has converted 10 consecutive save opportunities dating to May 30. In that span, he has a 0.93 ERA, having allowed two earned runs in 19 1/3 innings while holding opposing teams to a .115 batting average.

--RHP Zach McAllister will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will start Saturday against the White Sox. It will be McAllister’s first start for the Indians since May 21.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everyone likes the replay system, especially when it helps you. That’s why it’s in place.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after the replay system sustained a Cleveland rally that eventually resulted in three runs that were the difference in Friday’s game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8.

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn likely will be out until late July or early August.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He rehabbed at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex through June. He might be able to return in mid-July.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Austin Adams

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF/OF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson