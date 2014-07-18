Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians went into the All-Star break with a record of 47-47. It’s the 13th time this season they have been exactly at the .500 mark, and for most of the first half they haven’t wavered more than three games above or below .500.

It will likely be a challenge for the Indians to mount a serious push for the postseason in the second half unless they start to get some consistent production from their injured and under-performing players. Two key players are currently on the disabled list: right-hander Justin Masterson and center fielder and leadoff hitter Michael Bourn.

Masterson is out with an inflamed right knee, but General Manager Chris Antonetti said the Indians expect him to be activated within a week following the resumption of play after the All-Star break. Bourn is behind Masterson in his rehab, and could still be sidelined for another couple of weeks.

Masterson has been one of the biggest disappointments on the team this year. A 14-game winner and All-Star selection last year, Masterson this year is 4-6 with a 5.51 ERA. It’s hard to see the Indians climbing back into contention without a big second half from Masterson.

Antonetti said he is “exploring a lot of different things” in trade talks with other teams, but he is quick to add that the biggest need for the Indians in the second half is for the players being counting on to produce to start producing. In addition to Masterson, that list would also include designated hitter Nick Swisher, first baseman Carlos Santana, second baseman Jason Kipnis and utility man Ryan Raburn, all of whom were important contributors last season.

Swisher has more errors than home runs, which is one reason he is being used more as a designated hitter than first baseman. The switch hitting Santana has shown some life lately, but he is still hitting just .189 against right-handed pitchers. Kipnis, like Masterson an all-star last year, is hitting just .255 with three home runs and 24 RBIs after hitting .284 with 17 home runs and 84 RBIs last year.

Raburn hit 16 home runs in 243 at-bats as a super sub last year, but this year he has hit just two home runs in 151 at-bats. With the exception of right-hander Corey Kluber, who had an all-star-caliber first half, the starting rotation has been in a constant state of flux.

So for the Indians to become a factor in the race in the second half, what they need most is simply better production from the players already on the roster. “I wish our record was better,” said manager Terry Francona. “But I think the way we played (to get back to .500), the next two months, if we play good baseball, it’s going to be very exciting.”

RECORD: 47-47

STREAK: Won one

FIRST-HALF MVP: Michael Brantley was not just the Indians’ first-half MVP, but he also emerged as one of the top all-around outfielders in the American League. Brantley, Cleveland’s lone All-Star selection, is hitting .322 with a .382 on-base percentage, a .519 slugging percentage, 15 home runs and 63 RBIs. He ranks in the top 10 in the league in numerous offensive categories. Brantley also is second in the league with 10 outfield assists, and he is 10-for-10 on stolen base attempts.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: D -- After reaching the postseason as a wild-card team last year, the Indians came into this season with high expectations. However, several key players have underperformed, Cleveland was unable to put together an extended run of quality play. The decision by the front office to let LHP Scott Kazmir leave as a free agent was regrettable. Kazmir became an All-Star with Oakland, and the Indians’ rotation turned into a mess, with only one pitcher, RHP Corey Kluber, posting a winning record at the break.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: One year after making the AL All-Star team and winning 14 games, RHP Justin Masterson endured an extremely disappointing first half. He is 4-6 with a 5.51 ERA, and he lasted less than five innings in five of his past eight starts. Masterson is on the disabled list due to an inflamed knee, but he is expected back within a week of the resumption of play following the break. With free agency looming, he needs to pitch well not only to help the Indians’ playoff chase but also to enhance his value on the market.

BUY OR SELL: GM Chris Antonetti is biding his time on the decision with the Indians hovering at .500. Two players whose names are likely to come up should Antonetti decide to sell are RHP Justin Masterson and SS Asdrubal Cabrera. Both can become free agents after the season, and Cleveland has prospect Francisco Lindor ready to step in next year as the starting shortstop. Antonetti won’t be dealing from a position of strength should deal Masterson and/or Cabrera because both players are having terrible years. If the Indians are buyers, they could use another starting pitcher and a right-handed hitter.

INJURY STATUS: The Indians were hampered by some nagging injuries, specifically to CF Michael Bourn, who endured three flare-ups of a hamstring condition that resulted in two trips onto the disabled list. The Indians hope Bourn can be activated two or three weeks after the All-Star break. RHP Justin Masterson is on the DL with an inflamed knee, and the Indians expect him back within a week of the resumption of play following the break.

TOP PROSPECT: SS Francisco Lindor will play in Cleveland; it is just a matter of when. It could be before September, during September, or Opening Day next year. The 20-year-old switch hitter, the eighth overall pick in the 2011 draft, moved quickly through the Indians’ minor league system, succeeding at every stop despite being one of the youngest players in every league. He is a superior defender and an accomplished contact hitter who shows good patience at the plate. With SS Asdrubal Cabrera a candidate to be traded, Lindor’s major league arrival could occur sooner rather than later.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For all that’s happened to us, it’s in front of us now. We are where we are, and if we can play well, we can climb back into it and play relevant games at the end.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He might be able to return in late July.

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn likely will be out until late July or early August.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He rehabbed at the Indians’ Goodyear, Ariz., complex through June.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Austin Adams

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF/OF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson