Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Cleveland Indians need to make more routine plays to have anything more than a mediocre season.

They committed the most errors in the majors -- 76 -- prior to the All-Star break, which a major reason why they came out of it with a .500 record. Manager Terry Francona cites defense, or lack of it, as the team’s biggest issue.

“The first thing that jumps out is catching the ball defensively,” he said. “We’ve always said for us to be the team we want to be, we’ve got to play clean. We’ve had a lot of periods where we haven’t and we’ve made it harder to win than it needed to be.”

The infield has been particularly sloppy. Yan Gomes has 12 errors, a major league high among catchers, including a throwing error that allowed a run to score in Friday’s 9-3 victory at Detroit.

Nick Swisher is tied for the most among first baseman with nine, Asdrubal Cabrera is second among shortstops with 14 and Lonnie Chisenhall is third among third basemen with 13. Second baseman Jason Kipnis (three errors) has been the exception.

Toss in Carlos Santana’s six at various positions and it made the pitchers work that much harder to get outs. The Indians have allowed 53 unearned runs, compared to 32 by their opponents.

The Indians fare almost as poorly in more advanced defensive stats. Their defensive efficiency rating on BaseballReference.com is second-worst in the American League, ahead of only Texas. Their total zone defensive rating of minus-43 is tied for second worst in the league.

Cleveland has generally not enjoyed stellar defense in recent seasons. Its last Gold Glove winner was center fielder Grady Sizemore in 2008.

“You can’t just push a button and change that but that’s something we certainly know we need to get better at,” Francona said. “That will allow us to get better in other areas.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-47

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 9-6, 3.01 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Drew VerHagen, 6-7, 3.67 ERA); Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-5, 5.63 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 11-3, 3.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber will start the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader in Detroit. He gave up four runs in six innings against the Chicago White Sox in his last start on July 11, but it was enough to notch his ninth victory of the season. Kluber has a loss and a no-decision against the Tigers this season despite giving up just five runs in 14 innings. He is 1-4 with a 4.88 ERA in nine career appearances against Detroit with the Tigers’ All-Star duo of Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez combining for five homers and 19 hits in 41 at-bats against him.

--RHP C.C. Lee was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday. That move temporarily gave Cleveland 10 relievers on the roster. Lee pitched 13 games with the Indians in April and May and did not have a decision while compiling a 4.76 ERA. Lee was 0-1 with a 4.13 ERA at Columbus in 20 appearances and had allowed at least one earned run in his last three outings.

--RHP Justin Masterson will begin his rehab assignment with a start for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday night against Indianapolis. Masterson went on the 15-day disabled list on July 8 with right knee inflammation. If the start goes well, he could rejoin the rotation next weekend. He has been a disappointment with the Indians this season with a 4-6 record and 5.51 ERA in 10 starts, mainly due to his 56 walks in 98 innings.

--RHP Zach McAllister will start the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Detroit. He gave up three runs in seven innings in his comeback start against the Chicago White Sox on July 12. It was McAllister’s first major league start since he went on the 15-day disabled list on May 22 with a sore back after giving up four runs in two innings to the Tigers. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA in eight career starts against Detroit, with the victory coming on April 16 this season when he held the Tigers to one run in six innings.

--CF Michael Brantley had four hits on Friday, matching his career high. Brantley is hitting .363 in 53 games since May 14 and .329 for the season. “He uses the whole field and hits the ball on the barrel,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s so consistent. It’s fun to watch.”

--2B Jason Kipnis hit two home runs and drove in four runs in Friday’s game. His first home run, which highlighted a seven-run, seventh inning, was his first since April 21 against Kansas City. He now has five home runs this season. “They come in bunches for me,” Kipnis said.

--RHP Trevor Bauer collected the win Friday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five in six innings. He has worked at least six innings in eight of his last 10 starts. He also extended his streak of not allowing a home run to 25 1/3 innings. “I don’t think he had his best breaking ball,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’d get to two strikes and didn’t really have something to put them away but he still competes and kept us in the game.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I haven’t even done it in BP in about two months. It was nice. The guys were like, ‘You were sprinting around’ and I said, ‘I forgot what it feels like. I don’t remember.’ It came at a big time in the game and it’s always nice to be able to contribute to a win.” -- Indians 2B Jason Kipnis, who hit two home runs and drove in four runs in Friday’s win over Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment with a start for Triple-A Columbus on July 20.

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Zach McAllister

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Austin Adams

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF/OF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson