Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Cleveland Indians crept back into the division race over the weekend, but their starting rotation remains a paste-and-glue operation.

The Indians, who won three of four in Detroit, will recall T.J. House and Danny Salazar from the minors to start the first two games of their series in Minnesota. Trevor Bauer and this year’s ace, Corey Kluber, will follow but their Friday starter in Kansas City could be either Zach McAllister or Justin Masterson, who made a minor league rehab start at Triple-A Columbus on Sunday night.

“We’re really not sure who might be our five all the time but we feel like we can win with whoever’s pitching,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

House, who started two games for the Indians earlier this month, made a brief pit stop at Class A Mahoning Valley and threw five scoreless innings on Wednesday. Salazar, whom many predicted would be a breakout star this season, is returning after being demoted to Columbus in mid-May. He recorded nine strikeouts in three of his last four starts and held opponents to two or fewer runs in four of his last five outings.

“He went down specifically to start throwing his fastball down and driving it through the zone,” Francona said. “The last three or four starts have been really good. He’s a lot closer to the Danny that got called up last year than the one we saw earlier in the year.”

Francona has juggled eight starters this season. Carlos Carrasco has now settled into a prominent bullpen role after making four starts but Francona is likely to mix and match the remaining seven the rest of the way, with Kluber being the only sure thing.

Having young pitchers with minor league options remaining has made it easier for the Indians to call up fresh arms for their bullpen.

“It’s really helped us,” Francona said. “We’ve been able to expand our bullpen. I know they don’t like to come up and down but it makes our roster bigger.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-48

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (LHP T.J. House, 1-2, 4.40 ERA) at Twins (LHP Kris Johnson, 0-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP T.J. House will be recalled from his minor league assignment and start the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota on Monday. House will be working on four days’ rest after tossing five scoreless innings for Class A Mahoning Valley on Wednesday. House pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs in a no-decision against the New York Yankees on July 10. He has not previously faced the Twins.

--RHP Zach McAllister was optioned to Triple-A Columbus after starting Saturday’s nightcap but he’ll return to the majors quickly. He was originally optioned on July 15, then returned under the 26th man rule during the doubleheader. McAllister held Detroit to one run and three hits while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. “He has to fulfill the 10 days down (in the minors),” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He knew that coming into the start.” McAlllister could start Friday’s game at Kansas City if Justin Masterson (knee inflammation) is not ready to come off the 15-day disabled list.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco gained manager Terry Francona’s trust in tight situations. Carrasco, who started the season in the rotation, has a 1.57 ERA in 20 games out of the bullpen. In his last 15 games, he posted an 0.72 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 25 innings. He won Saturday’s nightcap with an inning of scoreless relief. “When you watch what he’s done in the bullpen, he’s been a different pitcher,” Francona said.

--2B Jason Kipnis finished an otherwise big weekend on a sour note when he was caught stealing second in the eighth inning Sunday with his team trailing by three runs. Kipnis finished the four-game series in Detroit with five hits, including two home runs, four walks, six RBIs and three runs scored. “It was bang-bang,” manager Terry Francona said of the steal attempt. “I don’t have a problem with that. Kip’s a pretty heads up base runner and he was trying to make something happen.”

--C Yan Gomes hit a solo home run for Cleveland’s lone run on Sunday and also broke up Drew Smyly’s no-hit bid with a two-out double in the fifth. He has a five-game hitting streak, batting .500 with two homers and four RBIs during that span. He is just two home runs shy of team leader Michael Brantley’s 15 despite having 71 fewer official at-bats than Brantley.

--RHP Josh Tomlin had a subpar outing on Sunday, lasting just 4 1/3 innings in his start while giving up four runs and six hits. Tomlin allowed two first-inning runs and hung a curveball to Detroit right fielder Torii Hunter, who smashed a two-run homer in the fourth. He has allowed at least four earned runs in five of his last six starts and could soon lose his rotation spot.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was flipping that breaking ball over at will. It had a lot of depth to it. He could change speeds and then early on, he located his fastball away really well. Then, because of that breaking ball, he threw some fastballs that caught some of the plate but we just weren’t ready to hit it.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona on Tigers LHP Drew Smyly after a Detroit win over Cleveland on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on July 20.

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Austin Adams

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF/OF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson