Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis checked his phone Monday and saw a number of congratulatory text messages from friends and family. The well-wishes took him a bit by surprise.

Kipnis was named the American League’s Player of the Week for his performance over the weekend against the Detroit Tigers, but nobody bothered to tell him, or Indians manager Terry Francona.

“With social media nowadays, my friends saw it before I even saw it,” Kipnis said. “They sent me some congrats texts. They knew before I did.”

Before the game, Francona was asked to comment on Kipnis’ winning the award for the third time in his career.

“I didn’t even know that. Thanks for telling me,” Francona said with a smile as he looked at his media-relations assistant.

Whatever the technologic snafu was that gave the Indians late notice on the honor, the team is happy to have its second baseman back on a roll. A slow start to the season followed by an oblique injury wreaked havoc on Kipnis’ first half. The oblique wiped out the end of his April and all but three games of his May. Even when he returned around Memorial Day, Kipnis’ average was only .234.

However, Kipnis got his second half off to a big start over the weekend, hitting .333 with two homers, six RBIs and three runs in four games against AL Central-leading Detroit.

“I obviously didn’t have the first half that I wanted to have,” Kipnis said. “It’s kind of been a tale of two halves. I‘m hoping to have a big second half, so I wanted to get out to a good start, and we had a few big games against Detroit. To be able to go out and do it was reassuring. It took a little pressure off, but it’s just a step in the right direction that I want to keep going in.”

Kipnis, an All-Star for the first time last season, has a ways to go to match the kind of numbers he put up in 2013, but if the weekend against the Tigers is an indication, Kipnis certainly could make a run at them.

“I‘m definitely not at an All-Star level yet, but that’s definitely not my focus,” Kipnis said. “My focus is to keep getting better each day and find ways to help this team because I probably won’t put out a lot of home runs or anything like that, but I will have chances to have an effect on games.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-49

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 1-4, 5.53 ERA) at Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 1-2, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Austin Adams was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to clear a roster spot for Monday’s starter, LHP T.J. House. In 10 days with the Indians, Adams made two appearances, allowing four runs in two innings.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera left the game Monday in the third inning due to lower back spasms. He is listed as day-to-day. “It’s going to depend a lot on how he feels when he wakes up tomorrow,” manager Terry Francona said.

--RHP Justin Masterson will join the Indians in Minnesota this week before returning to Triple-A Columbus for another rehab start Friday. Masterson, on the 15-day disabled list due to a knee injury, allowed two runs on five hits in five innings Sunday in his first appearance for Columbus.

--LHP T.J. House, recalled from the minors to make the start Monday at Minnesota, allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He has not allowed more than three runs in each of his last five starts, posting a 3.90 ERA over that span. “I thought his two-seamer was a little flatter than normal,” manager Terry Francona said. “He threw a lot of strikes, but not the quality strikes we’ve seen. There was a lot of contact. Fortunately, we executed a couple of plays to throw out guys and keep them off the bases.”

--2B Jason Kipnis was named the American League’s Player of the Week on Monday after hitting .333 with two homers, six RBIs and three runs in four games over the weekend at Detroit. It was the third time in Kipnis’ career he won the honor.

--OF Chris Dickerson, who went 1-for-3 Monday, has a hit in seven of his nine games with a plate appearance this season. He has three RBIs in his past three games. His RBI single in the third inning came in a pinch-hitting appearance and marked only the fourth RBI in 67 career pinch-hit tries.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not where I wanted to put it. Tried to flip a slider in there, he had bounced a couple of those earlier in the at-bat. I wanted to get it down and away and just left it middle.” -- Indians RHP Bryan Shaw, on his approach against Twins LF Josh Willingham in the eighth inning Monday. Willingham hit a solo home run that lifted Minnesota to a 4-3 win.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (lower back spasms) left the July 21 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on July 20, and he will start for Columbus again July 25.

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF/OF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson