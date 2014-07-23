Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Indians have been able to stay in the thick of the American League Central race despite a rash of injuries to critical players.

But those players appear to be moving closer to returning to the lineup.

Starting pitcher Justin Masterson, an All-Star and 14-game winner last season, has been bothered by a knee injury this year. It has limited his effectiveness even when he has been available to pitch. The Indians finally gave the big righty time to rest and, after one more scheduled rehab start in Triple-A, he could be ready to rejoin the rotation.

“I think he probably wanted to come back and pitch,” manager Terry Francona said. “But I think we all thought one more start would be beneficial.”

With Masterson out of the rotation for one more start, Francona said he wasn’t sure who would fill the hole.

Right-hander Danny Salazar came up from Triple-A Columbus to start Tuesday in Cleveland’s 8-2 win over Minnesota.

“Salazar, (Trevor) Bauer, (Corey) Kluber, (Josh) Tomlin and then we need a starter,” Francona said.

Likewise, center fielder Michael Bourne is also closer to returning to full strength. Bourne was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6, and, although an MRI showed the injury was more serious than initially believed, Bourne is with the Indians in the Twin Cities so he can begin working out with trainers.

“He’s going to start doing land-based stuff, so that’s why he’s here. He’s been working with the trainers,” Francona said. “We’ll see how he progresses, and at some point we’ll get him out to go play some (rehab) games. But that’s probably a little ways down the road.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 4-4, 3.89 ERA) at Twins (RHP Anthony Swarzak, 1-0, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and was the winning pitcher, tossing five innings of one-run ball to improve to 2-4. “Besides those walks, he actually threw a lot of strikes,” manager Terry Francona said. “I think that kind of skewed it a little bit, put him in position for a tough inning. But when he did run into trouble, I thought he really reached back for his best stuff.” Cleveland optioned RHP C.C. Lee back to Columbus to make room on the 25-man roster.

--RHP C.C. Lee was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Danny Salazar. Lee was recalled from Columbus on Friday to bolster the bullpen. In 15 games, he has a 4.26 ERA, 13 strikeouts and four walks in 12 2/3 innings. Lee is 0-1 with a 4.13 ERA at Columbus.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera was still suffering from the effects of lower-back spasms that caused him to be removed from the game Monday and was unavailable Tuesday. He is unlikely to play the afternoon game Wednesday and Francona classified Cabrera as day-to-day.

--DH Nick Swisher went 3-for-4 Tuesday, his first three-hit game of the season. In nine games against Minnesota this year, Swisher has multiple hits in four games and has gone hitless in the five others. Three of his last five games at Target Field have been multi-hit efforts.

--1B Carlos Santana hit his 15th homer of the season -- a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was one of four hits in the game for Santana, who came a triple short of his first career cycle. The four-hit night was his second of the season (June 24 against Arizona) and the fourth of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The kid has got super light tower power. It’s nothing we haven’t seen before. When he gets a ball up in the air to that pull side, there ain’t no stopping that ball.” -- DH Nick Swisher on the four-hit performance and solo home run of teammate Carlos Santana in an 8-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (lower back spasms) left the July 21 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on July 20, and he will start for Columbus again July 25. He could return to the Indians’ rotation after that.

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourne joined the Indians in the Twin Cities on July 22 so he can begin working out with trainers. Manager Terry Francona said rehab games are “probably a little ways down the road.”

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP T.J. House

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF/OF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson