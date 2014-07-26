Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Corey Kluber threw 107 pitches in nine innings on Thursday night at Kauffman Stadium. He had limited the Royals to two hits, one unearned run, struck out 10 and walked none.

After such a dominant performance, did manager Terry Francona consider bringing Kluber out for the 10th inning?

“If you pitch that well and send them out there, I would have to think they’d have the chance to get through the inning,” Francona said. “When you have the middle of the order (coming up) and you’re looking at a guy being at 120 (pitches) and facing their best hitters -- I don’t think that’s fair.”

The Royals had second baseman Omar Infante, left fielder Alex Gordon and catcher Salvador Perez -- their No. 2-3-4 hitters -- slated to bat in the 10th.

Dennis Martinez in 1994 was the last Cleveland pitcher to go 10 innings.

Kluber is 10-6 with a 2.77 ERA in 22 starts with 162 strikeouts and only 33 walks in 149 1/3 innings. He is 3-0 in four July starts.

“You’re not going to see that every time out,” Francona said of Kluber’s performance against the Royals. “That’s impossible. That was pretty special stuff.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-52

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-5, 5.28) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 5-8, 4.56)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera, who has not played since Monday because of back problems, could be available Saturday, but probably would not start. The Indians are pointing to Cabrera returning to the lineup Sunday. “He’s doing much better and moving around,” manager Terry Francona said. “If he’s playing Sunday, you’ll know he’s feeling good. With Monday off, that will help, too.”

--RHP Justin Masterson, who was 14-10 with a 3.45 ERA last season and an American League All-Star selection, made his second rehab start Friday for Triple-A Columbus. He gave up five runs on four hits and six walks in 6 2/3 innings, while striking out four. He threw 62 strikes in 108 pitches. He is on the disabled list with inflammation in his right knee. “I think we’re hoping this is the last one,” Francona said. “He could, technically, (make another). I think we’d like for him to be ready to go.” Special assistant Tim Belcher was in attendance to check on Masterson’s progress.

--RHP Zack McAllister will rejoin the rotation Saturday after going 5-0 with a 2.66 ERA in seven starts with Triple-A Columbus. He is 3-5 with a 5.28 ERA this season with Cleveland. “He’s using his fastball more, which is good,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I know everybody wants to use their breaking ball and have it working, but his fastball, when it’s on, that’s when he has the potential to be effective. It has a lot of life of its own.”

--RHP Josh Tomlin surrendered back-to-back home runs to C Salvador Perez and 3B Mike Moustakas in the second inning. He has allowed 16 home runs in 86 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a problem that needs to be solved. I have to do a better job and see what I‘m doing mechanically that makes those pitches stay up. I‘m trying to throw four pitches for strikes and get back to making quality pitches.” -- RHP Josh Tomlin, on having allowed 16 homers in 86 2/3 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (lower back spasms) left the July 21 game, and he didn’t play July 22-25. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on July 20. He started again July 25, allowing five runs on four hits and six walks in 6 2/3 innings, while striking out four. He threw 108 pitches. His next start could be with Cleveland.

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourne joined the Indians in the Twin Cities on July 22 so he can begin working out with trainers. Manager Terry Francona said rehab games are “probably a little ways down the road.”

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF/OF Mike Aviles

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson