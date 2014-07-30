Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Right-hander Trevor Bauer has been one of the Cleveland Indians’ most consistent starting pitchers this season, but he had his worst outing of the season Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Seattle. In 4 1/3 innings Bauer gave up five runs on eight hits, including four doubles and a home run.

“He started out good, but the second time through the lineup he got into fastball counts and threw some fastballs that they got the big part of the bat on, and he paid for it,” said Indians manager Terry Francona, who has had to scramble this season in order to patch together a functioning starting rotation.

Right-hander Justin Masterson was supposed to be the biggest cog in that rotation, but instead been its biggest disappointment. After being selected to the American League All-Star team last season Masterson this year is 4-6 with a 5.51 ERA.

Masterson is currently on the disabled list with an inflamed knee, but he is schedule to be activated on Aug. 1 and will start that night vs. Texas. It will be a big start for Masterson, and the Indians, whose starting rotation could use a boost. The Indians’ starting pitchers’ ERA of 4.42 is the third highest in the American League.

Masterson could change that with a strong last two months of the season. It’s a crucial two months for Masterson, who can become a free agent at the end of this season. However, he has done nothing to boost his free agent price tag this season, which he’s spent mostly either pitching poorly, or trying to get healthy.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-54

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 11-2, 1.99 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 10-6, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer, who has been one of the Indians’ most consistent starters this season, had his worst start of the season Tuesday. In a 5-2 loss to Seattle, Bauer lasted just 4 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on eight hits, including four doubles and a home run. “They hit some good pitches, but I didn’t command the ball very well,” said Bauer. “Not too good by me. I need to get better my next time out.”

--1B Carlos Santana, who hit .609 over his last six games, including six home runs and 10 RBIs, was held to one hit in four at-bats Tuesday. But Santana remains the Indians’ hottest hitter, his hot streak starting when after he was made a fulltime first baseman, rather than splitting time between third base, catcher, first base and DH. “He’s swinging so well now we could play him in center field and he’d still hit,” said Manager Terry Francona.

--RHP Justin Masterson (inflamed knee) will be activated off the disabled list on Aug. 1 and will start that night vs. Texas. “I feel like I‘m in a pretty good spot,” said Masterson. “Nobody feels perfect in the middle of the season, but I like where I‘m at.”

--OF Michael Bourn remains on the disabled list with a strained hamstring. Bourn has been on the DL since July 6, and the Indians are offering no timetable for his return. “We are not going to push him. We don’t want him to do something he’s not supposed to,” Manager Terry Francona said. “He will continue to ramp up and when he’s ready, we’ll send him out to play.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We need to find a way to put a streak together.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona after a loss to Seattle on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Columbus on July 20 and July 25. He threw 108 pitches. He is expected to be activated and start for the Indians on Aug. 1.

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn joined the Indians in the Twin Cities on July 22 so he could begin working out with trainers.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Zach McAllister

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF/OF Mike Aviles

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson