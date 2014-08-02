Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The continuing saga of Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar took another promising turn Friday night in the Indians’ 12-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Salazar pitched six innings to get the win. He allowed one unearned run on four hits, with four strikeouts and three walks.

It was Salazar’s third start since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In those three starts, he is 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA.

“At Columbus I worked on my secondary pitches and how to use my fastball better,” said Salazar.

Big things were expected of Salazar at the start of this season. In 10 starts last year as a rookie, he was 2-3 with a 3.12 ERA while averaging 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Salazar was so impressive that it was one reason why Indians officials were confident they could cover for the loss of veteran pitchers Ubaldo Jimenez and Scott Kazmir to free agency.

However, Salazar got off to a terrible start this year. He began the season in the starting rotation but after eight starts he was 1-4 with a 5.53 ERA. That earned him a trip to Columbus, where he has been trying to find the consistency he had last year.

In three starts since his return from Columbus, Salazar has looked much better. Friday night vs. the Rangers he was throwing 98 mph in the first inning.

“What I really liked about Danny tonight is that right from the get-go he was throwing his best stuff,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “When he feels good physically he has the ability to be a really good pitcher.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Miles Mikolas, 1-3, 8.54 ERA) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 1-2, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zach McAllister has been designated for assignment, a procedural move that will result in the Indians optioning him to Triple-A Columbus. After going 3-0 with a 2.28 ERA in his first four starts this year McAllister is 0-6 with a 7.89 ERA in his last 10 starts. Manager Terry Francona and his staff met with McAllistter for over an hour on Friday. “Sometimes young guys want to be so good so bad they lose track of how they got to the big leagues,” Francona said.

--RHP Danny Salazar has been very impressive in three starts since returning from an extended demotion to Triple-A Columbus. In a 12-2 win over Texas Friday Salazar pitched six innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits. In three starts since his return from Columbus, Salazar is 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA. “What I really liked about Danny tonight is that right from the get go he was throwing his best stuff,” said Manager Terry Francona. “When he feels good physically he has the ability to be a really good pitcher.”

--OF Chris Dickerson was not available Friday night due to discomfort in his left knee. Manager Terry Francona said he doesn’t think Dickerson’s condition is a potential disabled list situation. “We think he could be ready in a couple days,” said Francona.

--OF Tyler Holt was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday as insurance for OF Chris Dickerson, who was unavailable Friday due to discomfort in his left knee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We haven’t had many games like that. We’ve had so many close games it’s nice to play one where we have some wiggle room, to be able to get some guys some rest and not have all those stressful innings to pitch.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona after a 12-2 win over Texas on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn joined the Indians in the Twin Cities on July 22 so he could begin working out with trainers.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Austin Adams

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson

OF Tyler Holt