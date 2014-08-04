Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

The Indians beat Texas 4-3 in 12 innings Sunday and quietly climbed above .500 again at 56-55. The Indians have spent most of this season either just over or just under the .500 mark.

Can the Indians climb back into contention for a spot in the postseason? The front office did nothing at the trade deadline to bolster the major league roster. In fact, two former key pieces from the major league roster were traded, right-hander Justin Masterson and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera.

The lack of adding to the roster at the trade deadline is an indication that the front office probably isn’t completely sold on the ability of the Indians to put together a sustained winning streak to be taken seriously as a contender. The Indians are still in third place in the Central Division, and with the division-leading Tigers having added former Cy Young Award winning pitcher David Price, the gap between the Tigers and Indians has grown.

The biggest hurdle for the Indians at the moment is their unsettled starting rotation. There has been numerous changes to the rotation all year, with the only constant being right-hander Corey Kluber. The other five starters are mostly inexperienced pitchers trying to establish themselves at the major league level.

The Indians’ best chance to make some noise as a playoff contender would be as a wild-card team. But at the start of play Sunday, there were three teams ahead of the Indians for the second wild-card spot. So while the Indians are now above .500 again, albeit by only one game, it’s questionable whether the team can continue to build on that enough to seriously contend for a postseason berth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-55

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 12-6, 2.84 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 11-6, 2.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yan Gomes, who was given a scheduled day off Saturday night, wasn’t in the starting lineup on Sunday, and wasn’t supposed to play, but he was pressed into service as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, and he caught the last three innings. Gomes did not start due to a stiff neck.

--DH Nick Swisher was removed from Sunday’s game in the ninth inning due to a sore right wrist. “It’s a mild strain. He’ll be examined (Monday), and we’ll go from there,” said manager Terry Francona.

--OF Michael Bourn, who has been on the disabled list since July 6 with a left hamstring strain, will continue his rehab Monday by running the bases. There is still no timetable for his return.

--RHP Scott Atchison, 38, who made the team as a non-roster player in spring training, has been the winning pitcher in the Indians’ two wins Saturday and Sunday. In 47 appearances, Atchison is 5-0 with a 2.76 ERA. “Coming into camp, we thought if we used him like we wanted to use him, he could get to where he is now,” Francona said. “He’s done a really good job for us.”

--RHP Zach McAllister, who was designated for assignment Friday, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. After going 3-0 with a 2.28 ERA in his first four starts this year McAllister is 0-6 with a 7.89 ERA in his last 10 starts.

--RHP Austin Adams was sent down to Triple-A Columbus when the club recalled LHP T.J. House. In 33 relief appearances at Columbus, Adams was 2-2 with a 2.28 ERA while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and 1.7 walks per nine innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It got us to extra innings and when you’re in extra innings at home, you like your chances because all you’ve got to do is score one run and it’s over.” -- RF David Murphy, who tied Sunday’s game with a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Nick Swisher (strained wrist) was removed from the game Aug. 3. He is listed as day-to-day.

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn joined the Indians in the Twin Cities on July 22 so he could begin working out with trainers. He will continue his rehab Aug. 4 by running the bases. There is still no timetable for his return.

--C Yan Gomes (stiff neck) wasn’t in the starting lineup on Aug. 3. He wasn’t supposed to play, but he was pressed into service in the ninth inning.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Danny Salazar

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson

OF Tyler Holt