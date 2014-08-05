Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

Right-hander Corey Kluber, who was 11-5 last year, pitched 7 1/3 innings to get the win in the Indians’ 7-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. Kluber gave up one run on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks to improve his record to 12-6.

That’s a pitching line most pitchers would gladly take. But it’s a pitching lineup that is a couple notches below Kluber’s previous two starts, in which he pitched nine innings without allowing an earned run.

“Even when he’s not at his best, he’s still good,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He’s one of the best pitchers in the league.”

Kluber is pitching better the deeper he goes into the season. In his last six starts, Kluber is 5-0 with a 1.49 ERA. According to Francona, that’s no accident.

“He throws hard, and he has late movement on his pitches in both directions. That makes it tough on hitters and is a huge part of what he does,” said Francona.

The problem for the Indians is that Kluber is the only pitcher in the starting rotation who has a winning record. Kluber is 12-6 with a 2.55 ERA. The other four starters in the rotation are a combined 20-34 and a 4.92 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-55

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 12-6, 2.05 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 5-7, 4.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Bourn will begin a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Akron. Bourn has been on the disabled list since July 6 with a left hamstring strain. “Everything feels good, I‘m moving forward, I‘m getting close,” Bourn said. “Hopefully I’ll get back soon and then can stay healthy the rest of the year.”

--DH Nick Swisher did not play Monday due to a strained right wrist. Swisher injured the wrist late in Sunday’s game and had to be removed from the game for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Swisher said he hopes to return to the lineup in the next day or two.

--RHP Corey Kluber had another outstanding start Monday in a 7-1 win over Cincinnati. Kluber pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Kluber, who was 11-5 last year, is 12-6 this year. In his last six starts, Kluber is 5-0 with a 1.49 ERA. “Even when he’s not at his best, he’s still good,” said Indians manager Terry Francona “He’s one of the best pitchers in the league.”

--C Yan Gomes hit his 15th home run Monday night. Since the All-Star break, Gomes is hitting .393 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Even when he’s not at his best, he’s still good. He’s becoming one of the best pitchers in the league.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona of RHP Corey Kluber, who allowed one run on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Nick Swisher (strained right wrist) was removed from the game Aug. 3. He did not play Aug. 4. Swisher said he hopes to return to the lineup sometime in the next two days.

--CF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. An MRI revealed the injury was more serious than originally thought. Bourn joined the Indians in the Twin Cities on July 22 so he could begin working out with trainers. He will begin a minor league rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Aug. 5.

--C Yan Gomes (stiff neck) wasn’t in the starting lineup on Aug. 3. He wasn’t supposed to play, but he was pressed into service in the ninth inning.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--DH Jason Giambi (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Danny Salazar

LHP T.J. House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP John Axford

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

LHP Nick Hagadone

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Nick Swisher

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Raburn

CF Michael Brantley

RF David Murphy

OF Chris Dickerson

OF Tyler Holt